Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

12 Vinyl Songs and Records to Help Weed Smokers Hit the Perfect High Note

November 30, 2022 2:30PM

DJ KP says that even though he does events with all-digital equipment, he still loves old vinyl.
DJ KP says that even though he does events with all-digital equipment, he still loves old vinyl. Mike Madriaga
Smoking a joint while listening to vinyl is a popular pastime for cannabis consumers. Maybe it's the effect of THC that allows pot smokers to hone in on aspects of the music to which they wouldn't otherwise pay any mind.

But with vinyl becoming popular again, and more affordable turntables making their way into the market, listening to songs on albums is, once again, groovy. And a new generation of music lovers is experiencing the nostalgic appeal of the sound from vinyl players mixed with some good herb. We can thank Arizona's legalization of recreational pot for some of that.

Yet with an abundance of used and new records being sold at dedicated music stores, thrift shops and big box retailers as well as on multiple websites and apps, the task of finding cool tunes to play on a turntable can be overwhelming. So Phoenix New Times compiled a list — created by old-school vinyl collectors — of 12 albums and singles that'll be perfect for listening to when on a high note.

click to enlarge
Dario Miranda says pairing weed and music can produce the sensation of "a springtime bike ride through a field of flowers."
Dario Miranda
For the past 18 years, Dario Miranda has been spinning vinyl at Stinkweeds Record Store, located at 12 West Camelback Road. Miranda says he likes whatever kind of weed makes other people enjoy excellent music. "I decided to go with all newer shit since that's kind of our thing," he says of his selections.

Erin Rae, Lighten Up

"This album is a springtime bike ride through a field of flowers," Miranda explains of the 2022 release from the Nashville singer and songwriter. "You’ve got the whole day off, the sun is shining, it’s 70 degrees, and weed is legal! So put on some headphones, get outside, and let this album be the perfect soundtrack for a perfect day."

Holy Hive, self-titled album

"This is a vibey, psych/folk chillout record disguised as a soul record," Miranda says. "The tight rhythms and bass lines will keep you locked in, but there’s no shortage of left turns to keep your brain fired up." Miranda notes that the 2021 album sounds like a lowrider oldies compilation covered by the Grizzly Bear band.

Makaya McCraven, In These Times

"They don’t call joints 'jazz cigarettes' for nothing," Miranda says. "McCraven's music is classic jazz sensibilities filtered through someone who grew up listening to Tribe Called Quest and Radiohead."

Sessa, Estrela Acesa

"Brazilian music is the audible equivalent of a hammock: Once you’re in it, you’re not going anywhere, and all you can do is slowly sway back and forth," Miranda notes of the album that features songs sung in Portuguese.

Tropical Fuck Storm, A Laughing Death in Meatspace

"Maybe chilling out ain’t so much your thing," Miranda says. "Maybe you want to feel every emotion from confusion to joy to existential dread."

The Australian band used some varied digital guitar effects, drum machines, synthesizers, and a computer program to create this electronic music-influenced punk and psychedelic rock record.

"If the name didn’t give it away, this album is full of weird shit. But it’s just self-aware enough to not get obnoxious," Miranda says.
click to enlarge
Stargroove from the Phoenix Funkeros Boogie Crew stepped up to speak for the all-vinyl DJ collective about the dopest wax to smoke out to.
Phoenix Funkeros Boogie Crew
Stargroove from the Phoenix Funkeros Boogie Crew stepped up to speak for the all-vinyl DJ collective, which plays at the Yucca Tap Room in Tempe on December 10.

Rick James, 'Mary Jane'

"Our top pick is Rick James' 'Mary Jane' song," Stargroove says. "The reason is that Rick James was obviously singing about his feelings for his weed and his love for the plant. The tune, chorus, flute, Rick James' vocals and his backup singers, the strings, and piano all come together magically." When the group is performing in the Valley, and they throw "Mary Jane" onto the turntable, the crowd goes wild. "It’s definitely a favorite for all the weed/music lovers out there," Stargroove says.

The Armed Gang, 'Funky Fever'

Another of the group's favorite songs about weed is the 1983 "Funky Fever" jam by Kenny Claiborne & The Armed Gang, a funk group formed in Vicenza, Italy. "It consists of smooth guitar, bass riffs, and funky piano notes throughout the song," Stargroove remarks. "With all these funky notes and smooth vocals, it’s a jam just to sit, relax, and blaze one to." Toward the end of the jam, you can hear a recorded clip of the band passing a joint around.

George McCrae, 'I Get Lifted'

"It's another smooth dope song from 1974, with three musical elements that stick out: funky drum and bass beats, the repetitive echoing piano, and George McCrae's smooth high-pitched singing voice," Stargroove says. "The smooth-sounding chorus that harmonizes the lyrics of 'I get lifted up hi-high - hi-high' throughout the song makes it a favorite weed-smoking song in our honest opinion."

Total Devastation, 'Many Clouds of Smoke'

"'Many Clouds of Smoke' is a hip-hop joint from 1993. The song's beat has a dope rhythm, and the lyrics consist of the artists' experiences smoking weed and how they love marijuana. The song also encourages the listener to smoke weed and not crack. When this song debuted in '93, the talks about legalizing marijuana were heavily spoken about in music like artist Cypress Hill and many more. Therefore, this song is a marijuana anthem," Stargroove explains.
click to enlarge
KP, an acronym for "keep positive," is an old-school DJ who passed his love of turntables and vinyl records to his kid.
Mike Madriaga
DJ KP is a Mesa-based artist who can be found at Mint dispensaries spinning hip-hop on the newer Serato DJ software platform. Still, KP, an acronym for "keep positive," is an old-school DJ who used to spin vinyl records at clubs and events. "Now, my kids are learning on my old Numark turntables," he says. "I still love old vinyl, but I go with an all-digital setup for events like this because it's easier to lug my equipment around."

Cheech & Chong, self-titled album

"I like old comedy albums, like Cheech & Chong, when I smoke out," KP continues. "It's the funniest shit I ever heard." Cheech & Chong were stand-up comedians with a love of cannabis who found success on the silver screen in the late 1970s and '80s. "When I get high, I like to listen to their old stuff."

Bob Marley and the Wailers, 'One Love'

"I also like 'One Love,' where the music is made happy," KP says. "In those dangerous times of doing weed, they were still happy doing it. That's what it's all about." The reggae single appears on the 1977 Exodus album and is an anthem for weed smokers.

Dr. Dre, The Chronic

"The Chronic would draw me in to want to do some weed," KP says of the No. 1 album on the Hot Rap Singles and Hot R&B Singles Billboard charts in 1993. "And I would later listen to Snoop Dogg [who was featured in the album] in high school." The term "chronic" was slang for good weed in late 1992 when Dr. Dre released the now-classic album. Thirty years later, some of the songs are still popular at clubs, on the radio, and on cellphone playlists, including "Nuthin' but a "G" Thang," which DJ KP spins on his sets.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation