Curaleaf debuts new cannabis gummies for morning, noon and night

The company says its new JAMS Remix gummies give a unique, "fast-acting" buzz for different times of the day.
September 12, 2024
JAMS Remix gummies became available in Curaleaf's Arizona dispensaries on Aug. 30.
JAMS Remix gummies became available in Curaleaf's Arizona dispensaries on Aug. 30. Zach Newman
Curaleaf has launched JAMS Remix, a new line of cannabis gummies that the company said will “deliver cannabis benefits from daytime to nighttime.”

The new gummies began appearing in the company’s 16 Arizona dispensaries on Aug. 30.

The edibles are an extension of the JAMS brand, which Curaleaf launched in 2023. Curaleaf CEO Boris Jordan said in a press release that JAMS Remix features “fast-acting onset technology” and “unique multi-cannabinoid ratios” to “meet the diverse needs of today’s consumers.”

The JAMS Remix line features three different jellies that the company said were developed in part by a team of food scientists for different times of the day. They are:
  • Shineapple, a pineapple-strawberry blend, is meant for morning usage and “encourages a sense of lifted and motivated feelings, supporting a sense of balance.”
  • Sootheberry, a raspberry-pomegranate blend, is meant to be used at midday and “enhances restful and relaxing effects.”
  • Lullaberry, a blackberry blend, includes melatonin and “enhances feelings of calmness before sleep."
“Whether you’re looking for an energy boost to start your day or a way to unwind in the evening, JAMS Remix offers a functional jelly for every part of your day,” Jordan said in the press release.
