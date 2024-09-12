Curaleaf debuts new cannabis gummies for morning, noon and night

The new gummies began appearing in the company’s 16 Arizona dispensaries on Aug. 30.
The edibles are an extension of the JAMS brand, which Curaleaf launched in 2023. Curaleaf CEO Boris Jordan said in a press release that JAMS Remix features “fast-acting onset technology” and “unique multi-cannabinoid ratios” to “meet the diverse needs of today’s consumers.”
The JAMS Remix line features three different jellies that the company said were developed in part by a team of food scientists for different times of the day. They are:
- Shineapple, a pineapple-strawberry blend, is meant for morning usage and “encourages a sense of lifted and motivated feelings, supporting a sense of balance.”
- Sootheberry, a raspberry-pomegranate blend, is meant to be used at midday and “enhances restful and relaxing effects.”
- Lullaberry, a blackberry blend, includes melatonin and “enhances feelings of calmness before sleep."