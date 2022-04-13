Buds-A-Palooza: Inaugural Weed Fest Promises Blazing Good Time

While it isn't actually happening on 4/20, Buds-A-Palooza is a celebration of that weed-tastic date. This block party is just taking advantage of the opportunity to throw down on a weekend night — Friday, April 15.

Bud's Glass Joint is a local head shop and the host of this event — along with presenting sponsors Trulieve + Harvest — that takes over Fifth Street, just south of Roosevelt Street, in downtown Phoenix. The soiree starts right at, come on — you know what we're gonna say — 4:20 p.m.

Andrew Meister of Bud's says they're expecting a great turnout at this "canna-inspired fest."

"We have been doing a 4/20 party for years, but this new event is the first of its size. We hope to see 5,000 people, and the way it's looking, it should be close."

In addition to a big turnout, he's jazzed about all of it, especially the top-notch Arizona glass blowers who will be on hand. "I can't wait to see which areas of the event that people flock to — there are just so many things happening all at once."

The four city blocks Buds-A-Palooza spans will be loaded, so to speak, with plenty to do. Inhale deeply and prepare to eat, drink, and be entertained. When it comes to the latter, the live band lineup mixes national acts Passafire and Tomorrows Bad Seeds with locals, including The Nutter Tut Band, Snailmate, The Phoenix Funkeros, and the man who is probably Phoenix's weediest performer, HotRock SupaJoint.

In addition to "prob smokin' some weed," SupaJoint gives a clue about how he'll be lighting up the crowd. "OMG, homiez," he tells Phoenix New Times, "Imma be hangin' out at the movies watchin' wit' all the peeps and show' some of my dope weed-themed movie preview hacks in between movie screenings. I'm also gonna be onstage bumpin' my greatest hits for everyone, yo, and I can't wait." Some of the movies scheduled to be shown that night are pot-themed classics like Up in Smoke and Super Troopers.

Comedian Brandi Bigley, part of the production company Do Better Comedy — an anti-racist, anti-misogynist, LGBTQIA+ team — is happy to make Buds-A-Palooza crowds laugh, weed or not. "Is pot what they still call it?" she jokes. "I haven't tried it in probably 20 years," she adds, "but I wanted to do the show because they contacted me and offered me $40 to do five minutes (of material)." What I will talk about is my hair, being queer, and vagina life." Bigley is one of more than 20 comedians slotted for the night.

Pan Loco is among the 18 food trucks on hand to sate any case of the munchies. From the Philadelphia Sandwich Co. to Bao Boyz to Melt Ice Cream, there will be a delicious mix of sweet and savory eats.

Mariel Mendez of Pan Loco is looking forward to it. "I'll be busy getting ready for the event soon," she says. "We will have some of our conchas — our signature bread and Mexican croissants. Everything will be available regular or CBD-infused. It's all homemade and very unique, and I am so excited for the crowd to try our products. I love seeing reactions of delight."

Vendors, boozy bars, and mingling in a Mary Jane-celebratory crowd are more of what you'll find while strolling through Buds-A-Palooza. Bonus: The event is also a benefit. A portion of the proceeds go to Trees Matter, a local environmental education nonprofit.

Full disclosure: Andrew Meister is an executive at New Times.

Buds-A-Palooza. 4:20 p.m. to midnight, April 15, at Garfield Street and Fifth Street. Tickets are $20 to $25. Visit budsapalooza.com.