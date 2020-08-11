 
Steve White, CEO of Harvest of ArizonaEXPAND
Steve White, CEO of Harvest of Arizona
Quick Hits: Harvest Is Hoping to Open a Dispensary in North Phoenix

David Hudnall | August 11, 2020 | 12:41pm
Harvest Health and Recreation has submitted a rezoning application that would allow it to convert an empty commercial office building at the northwest corner of Tatum and Shea boulevards in north Phoenix into a 5,000-square-foot dispensary.

The request will have to run the gauntlet of the Paradise Valley Village Planning Committee, the Phoenix planning commission, and the full Phoenix City Council before receiving the go-ahead.

Harvest currently runs 14 dispensaries in Arizona, more than any other company in the state.

As the Arizona Republic notes, rezoning approval would give Harvest a corner on the market up there. Only a few dispensaries are currently in operation in north Phoenix and none in Paradise Valley.

 
David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

