This Weekend: A Cannabis-Oriented Outdoor Market at Hempful Farms

For over a year now, the folks behind the cannabis-community discount membership program The Bud Card have been staging monthly open-air markets in the parking lot outside Hempful Farms, at 1756 West Bell Road in north Phoenix. They're held the second Saturday of each month — "until it gets too hot," says Amanda Nash, owner of the Bud Card.

The weather will be in the comfortable upper 60s this Saturday, January 9, for the next one. Vendors lined up include Canna Paint (CBD-infused nail lacquer), Mantis Seeds, Rainbow Lick'd (art), Cali-Roots CBD, and many more. Shoppers who are members of The Bud Card will get discounts on products.

"It's just a great way for people who are new to CBD and THC to come and ask questions and learn," Nash says of the open-air markets. "We've had Baked Bros. out, Hi Buddy Honey, Industry Extracts. We're trying to create an open space to support the community right now." (The Bud Card also holds a similar market on the fourth Saturday of every month; that one's outside Marijuana Cards AZ, just a few blocks down at 15th and Bell streets.)

The family-friendly event (it's not a place to smoke THC, Nash notes) starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Saturday. Check The Bud Card or Hempful Farms' social media for more info.