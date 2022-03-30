Light My Fire: Errl Cup's Jim Morrison Is All About Cannabis Consumer Safety

Mesa was unseasonably hazy earlier this month, but it didn’t have anything to do with the weather. For two days of cannabis festivities, live music, and some of Arizona’s best food trucks, cannabis lovers flocked to the East Valley for the sixth annual Spring Errl Cup cannabis festival.
Held at the Scarizona Scaregrounds in Mesa, the Errl Cup is Arizona’s largest cannabis awards and festival event. Dispensaries, growers, and vendors show up from around the country to strut their stuff and participate in a competition for best-in-class cannabis. From topicals and tinctures to distillates and derivatives, the Errl Cup has spent years refining its laboratory testing process. The best part: The cost of entry is free to all medical marijuana patients and adults in Arizona.
“We give it all away for free,” says Jim Morrison, part owner and founder of the Errl Cup. Unless you’re a marijuana establishment licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, it is illegal to sell marijuana in the state of Arizona. “You have to do it this way or else you’ll go to jail,” says Morrison, whose main focus is safe access to cannabis for patients in Arizona.
Aside from two full days of getting toasty and shopping for new merch (the only thing that actually costs money), the Errl Cup Awards event is a major part of the weekend. Contestants are judged on a combination of laboratory tests as well as the preferences of MMJ card-holding judges. A full list of award winners appears below.
Morrison found meaning in his endeavor to provide safe cannabis when he lost his sister to multiple sclerosis. “It was a way for me to focus my energy on other things,” says Morrison, whose father was an entrepreneur and encouraged Morrison to run his own businesses.
Shortly thereafter, Morrison and his partner Jay Neri worked together to create a festival that promoted patient safety and quality cannabis.
“When I first started, the dispensaries thought there was no benefit to them,” says Morrison. “They didn’t see the return on investment.” It took time for dispensaries and vendors to catch on to the idea of a free event, but Morrison’s passion and focus on community safety eventually garnered interest with dispensaries.
Yet some are unhappy with his methods.
“People make stuff just for my event and enter it,” says Morrison, describing how dispensaries enter the competition with top-of-the-line cannabis strains unavailable to the public for the sole purpose of winning the competition.
For this reason, Morrison and Neri started a secret shopper program. The Errl Cup teams up with volunteer MMJ patents to shop for on-the-shelf cannabis to include in the competition. This has ruffled a few feathers in the dispensary community.
“They don’t like us,” says Morrison, describing the pushback he gets when some dispensaries find out they were entered into a cannabis quality competition without their knowledge. “I go as a consumer because I want to test what they have on the market,” he adds, explaining that dispensaries would have nothing to worry about if they simply sold what they said they were selling.
“We blindly accept the samples and run the tests without knowing much about them,” explains George Griffeth, owner of Level One Labs, a Scottsdale-based and family-owned analytical cannabis testing laboratory. His team at Level One tests on a variety of categories including potency, flavor profiles, and any dangerous substances such as fungicides, pesticides, mold, and other hazardous solvents above acceptable thresholds.
“We’ve been doing Errl Cup testing for the last several years and it's an honor to do it,” affirms Griffeth, who shares Morrison's commitment to safety testing.
While not all contestants in the Errl Cup competition enter through the secret shopper program, Morrison finds it a sure-fire way to promote consumer safety and expose dispensaries that are using harmful substances.
Because Arizona has no regulation on cannabis testing, the Errl Cup draws from requirements in Colorado and California to test their cannabis. “If this were regular pharmaceuticals, people would be in an uproar,” Morrison said in a past interview with Phoenix New Times. “Because it’s marijuana, there’s an attitude from some that testing isn’t important. This is a medication that saves people's lives. People need to change the way they look at it.”
“We love being involved with the festival,” says Ryan Thomas, marketing director at Aeriz, a national aeroponic cannabis cultivator in Phoenix. Aeriz earned first-place awards for Indica and Hybrid concentrates and sauce, second place for Sativa concentrate and non-solvent, and third place for flower hybrid.
“It was a huge success to take home the amount of awards that we did,” says Thomas, who credits the Errl Cup for providing a platform to promote their sustainable products. Aeriz employs an aeroponic grow process that uses a recyclable grow medium rather than soil that is suspended and misted with precise amounts of nutrients and water. Aeroponics have been shown to produce larger yields, healthier plants, and also to reduce soil and nutrient waste.
Morrison is looking forward to the Errl Camp event in the fall that invites the same like-minded cannabis community to a weekend retreat in Camp Verde. “The cup is more of the shaking hands and kissing babies,” says Morrison. “The camp is more of the doing the marshmallows and getting to know the community.”
Errl Camp will be held September 23-25, and is located on a sprawling 72-acre plot called Jackpot Ranch. The same rules apply: All admission is free. The Errl Cup Awards went to:
Flower Indica
1st place: Genesis Bioceuticals - Blueberry
2nd place: Mohave Cannabis Co. - Biscotti x Kush Mints
3rd place: TruMed - Project 4516
Flower Hybrid
1st place: Genesis Bioceuticals - Apple Fritter
2nd place: Sublime - MAC V2
3rd place: Aeriz - Berriez
Flower Sativa
1st place: Halo Cannabis - Orange Eruption
2nd place: Item 9 Labs - Gingerbread Man
3rd place: Genesis Bioceuticals - Lemon MAC 3
Flower CBD
1st place: TruMed - Canatonic
2nd place: TRU Infusion - Purple Lifter
3rd place: non-introduced
Concentrate Indica
1st place: Aeriz - Ice Cream Cake
2nd place: Lit SOM - Grape Blackberry Skittlez Shatter
3rd place: Oasis - AK - 06 LR Sauce
1st place: Aeriz - Gorilla Cookies
2nd place: Hi-Klas - White Fire OG
3rd place: Glorious Extracts - MSG Live Resin
1st place: Hi-Klas - Lemon Lime
2nd place: Aeriz - Jenny Kush
3rd place: Lit SOM - Blue Dream LR Sugar
1st place: DRIP - Hoe Down 1:1 Batter
2nd place: non-introduced
3rd place: non-introduced
Vape Pen Indica
1st place: Item 9 Labs - Bluenana POD
2nd place: DRIP - King Louis LR
3rd place: Bud Bros - Blackberry Kush
1st place: WTF Extracts - WTF LR Sauce Cart
2nd place: Bud Bros - White Widow
3rd place: DRIP - Gelato 41 "Bacio" LR
1st place: Item 9 Labs - GG4 POD
2nd place: Bud Bros - Blue Dream
3rd place: DRIP - Frittlez LR
1st place: DRIP - 1:1 BBK
2nd place: non-introduced
3rd place: non-introduced
Topical
1st place: The Happy Hippie - The Happy Hippie Miracle Cream
2nd place: DRIP - DRIP 1:1 CBD / CBG Salve
3rd place: Oasis - Nordic Goddess 250 mg Topical
Tincture THC
1st place: DRIP - Drips Drops High THC Vanilla Tincture
2nd place: Halo Infusions - Chronic Health 1:0 Pain Re-Leaf Tincture
3rd place: non-introduced
Tincture CBD
1st place: DRIP - Drips Drops High CBD Vanilla Tincture
2nd place: Halo Infusions - Chronic Health 1:1 Pain Re-Leaf Tincture
3rd place: non-introduced
Handcrafted Products
1st place: DRIP - Gary Payton Diamond Caviar
2nd place: Mohave Cannabis Co. - Valley OG Snowcone
3rd place: Zenleaf - Swift Lifts Gelato
Derivative
1st place: DRIP - High THC RSO
2nd place: TRU Infusion - Anti-Inflammatory Caps 900 mg
3rd place: Item 9 Labs - RSO
Edible Savory
1st place: Angry Errl / Mint - Hot Buffalo Sauce
2nd place: Halo Infusions - Cannabliss 420 Green Pepper Sauce
3rd place: Sublime - Spicy Southwest Pretzels
Edible Sweet
1st place: Halo Infusions - Canna Confections White Chocolate
2nd place: Angry Errl / Mint - Angry Errl Gummies
3rd place: Sublime - RSO Gummy Blueberry Lemon
Beverage
1st place: Halo Infusions - Cannabliss THC Syrup
2nd place: Reefer Gladness - Lemonade
3rd place: Vital - Lemonade
Distillate
1st place: DRIP - FPOG
2nd place: Lit SOM - Distillate
3rd place: non-introduced
Sauce
1st place: Aeriz - Mac 1
2nd place: DRIP - Lemon Tree x Schedule 1 LR
3rd place: Mohave Cannabis Co. - Super Glue
Non-Solvent
1st place: Farm Fresh - OG 18
2nd place: Aeriz - Sundae Driver Live Hash Rosin
3rd place: Abundant Organics - Tie Dye
Isolate
1st place: Lit SOM - Blanco Isolate
2nd place: DRIP - Han-Solo
3rd place: non-introduced