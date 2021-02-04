Marijuana Delivery in the Phoenix Area: How It Works, What to Know

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

As of January 22, 2021, many dispensaries in Arizona are selling recreational marijuana in addition to medical marijuana, which has been legal in the state since 2010. If you're 21 years or older, you can walk into a shop and buy as much as an ounce of flower or up to five grams of concentrates.

You cannot yet have recreational marijuana delivered in Arizona. It will be a few years, at least, before that is a possibility. Per state law, Arizona may adopt rules to permit and regulate the delivery of recreational marijuana on January 1, 2023, and it must adopt such rules by January 1, 2025.

So: recreational delivery is coming, but it's not here yet.

In the meantime, if you are a medical marijuana cardholder in Arizona, many dispensaries do offer delivery services. Here are some places in the greater Phoenix area that will bring MMJ to your door.

The Phoenix Dispensary

Located in Tolleson (9897 W. McDowell Road, #530), The Phoenix Dispensary charges a $5 delivery fee that's waived if the order is over $100. Call 480-434-0317 or order from its website. Cash only.

Nature's Medicines

The Valley dispensary has three locations and will deliver to zip codes within 25 miles of its Phoenix shop (2439 W. McDowell Road) or its Glendale shop (6840 Grand Avenue). Order online at naturesmedicines.com or call 833-356-3145. Delivery is free on orders over $80; otherwise, there's a $10 charge. Cash or debit. All other info about Nature's Medicines delivery policy can be found in this handy FAQ.

ANC Dispensary

This Cave Creek dispensary (1039 Carefree Highway) offers delivery to patients in Phoenix, Scottsdale, New River, Carefree, and Cave Creek. Here's its delivery map. Patients must set up a profile with their MMJ cards and state ID or driver's license to be eligible for delivery. Cash only. More here.

White Mountain Health Center

This Sun City dispensary will deliver up to 15 miles away from its address at 9420 W. Bell Road, but it also charges $1 per mile to get there, as well as a $2 standard delivery fee. White Mountain also requires a $50 minimum purchase. Cash or credit card accepted. Call 623-374-4141 (ext. 3) or see more details here.

Jars Cannabis

The Metrocenter location of JARS Cannabis (10040 N. Metro Pkwy W., Phoenix) offers delivery services. Select the delivery option at checkout for info on fees, etc. Its website can be found here.

Supurb

Some dispensaries, such as Health for Life (which has three Mesa locations and one in Cave Creek) partner with the cannabis delivery service Supurb to ship out MMJ orders. Users must create a Supurb account. More info on Supurb here.

And remember, as always, that delivery fees aren't the same thing as gratuity. Tip your driver!

Are you a dispensary in the Phoenix area that delivers? Email David Hudnall at david.hudnall@newtimes.com and we'll add you to the list.

