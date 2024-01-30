Meet Giving Tree Dispensary’s gaming budtender, Wes Pettygrove

****
Wes Pettygrove still remembers the first time he consumed cannabis.
It involved a makeshift bong constructed from a tin can with a few holes punched into it. Pettygrove’s introductory experience with cannabis was less than glamorous, but it still left him with the feeling that there was something special about the plant.
The Giving Tree Dispensary budtender has since upgraded to a Puffco Peak to get his THC fix, but he never lost his wonderment for weed. Now a year into his burgeoning career as a budtender, Pettygrove enjoys sharing his extensive knowledge about Arizona’s best concentrates.
Phoenix New Times: Most cannabis consumers have a story about how they came to love the plant. What’s yours?
Wes Pettygrove: Just pure recreation, honestly. I got into it when a group of friends introduced me to it. I had never tried cannabis before, and I liked the way it made me feel. I also thought it was cool that I could still function and do things on a mind-altering substance.
PNT: Do you remember the first time you smoked?
Pettygrove: Yeah! It was in the back parking lot of a Walgreens (laughs). We actually used a tin can to make a bong.
PNT: Hopefully, your smoke game has been upped since then.
Pettygrove: Absolutely. Yeah, concentrates are my main way of consuming these days.
PNT: What’s your dab rig setup?
Pettygrove: I have a Puffco Peak that I love. It’s not the Pro, but it’s still a great piece. You don't have to worry about any extra devices with a torch or anything like that. You can literally just use the Puffco itself. You keep it clean, and then you're good to go.
PNT: What are you smoking these days?
Pettygrove: Currently, some Grow Sciences Live Hash Rosin. Guava Jelly or Melted Strawberries (strains) are usually my go-tos. I do like a good too, though.
PNT: What question do you typically get from customers?
Pettygrove: What product has the highest THC? They see things that are 15% (to) 17% and think, “Oh, that's not gonna do anything for me.” As budtenders, we have to explain that it's more than THC that goes into your high. You need to check out the terpenes and know what effect you're going for. The terps are going to do a lot to help you achieve the high you want.
PNT: Are customers typically receptive to that advice?
Pettygrove: Part of being a budtender is educating consumers. I have a duty and responsibility to pass on my knowledge, and then it's up to the consumer to decide if it's something they want to take or not.
PNT: What’s your favorite stoner activity?
Pettygrove: Staying in and playing video games. I love video games — "Rocket League," "Fortnite," "The Finals" — whatever is hot at the moment. I might order some Uber Eats, too. In-N-Out cheeseburgers are where it's at.