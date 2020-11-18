Where to Buy Marijuana Growing Supplies in the Phoenix Area

With Proposition 207 soon to be the law of the land in Arizona, it’ll be legal to grow up to 12 cannabis plants in a two-person adult household (six, if you live alone). The first step for would-be home-growers is to purchase the supplies and equipment necessary to produce some high-quality cannabis.

If you’ve already done your research and feel confident you know what you need to get started, the most convenient route is to hunt around on Amazon. You can generally find most home-grow products and supplies on Amazon, and the company will of course deliver them straight to your door.

But you might consider chatting with a professional grower before making some of those larger purchases, which can be costly. Will the supplies you’ve chosen allow you to keep your grow space cool during a raging Phoenix summer? How often will you need to purchase nutrients? Is reverse-osmosis water readily available? These are questions that Amazon and most online retailers simply can’t answer for you.

Your local hydroponics store can, though.

One is Sea of Green (1828 E. University Drive), open in Tempe since 1992. Owner Adam Carr has been running the store since 2013 and has 20 years of experience in agriculture and building out grow rooms for cultivars in Arizona.

“Knowledge of the plant is what separates us,” Carr says. “You can buy the gear elsewhere, but if you are wanting the best advice without a lot of trial and error, come to us.”

Magic hour at Tempe's Sea of Green.

Sea of Green offers consulting services that start at $50 per hour for a home visit to help you get your garden up and running. (Rates vary depending on what exactly is needed). Carr says home growers should expect to shell out somewhere between $1,000 and $2,000 for an “average setup.”

“A tent, light, fans, pots, soil, and saucers is the bulk of the purchase,” Carr says. “Most people are doing LED lighting, and that's a big upfront cost. The heat and longevity of the LED light will last five years without changing out bulbs.”

With legalization on the horizon, Carr and his team of six advisors have expanded the store’s hours (it’s now open daily) and are now doing home deliveries throughout the state. Already, Carr says, post-legalization demand is sharply rising, and the store is experiencing two- and three-week shipping delays from suppliers for certain popular products. Sea of Green also has an affiliate location in Flagstaff, at 204 East Route 66.

Elsewhere in the Valley, the nation's largest hydroponic supply store has recently entered the market. In October, the Denver-based GrowGeneration acquired Hydroponics Depot, which had been servicing Phoenix residents at 10225 N. Metro Parkway since 2010. The acquisition marks the company’s 29th location and its entry into its 11th state. “We see tremendous potential from both a medical and recreational standpoint,” COO Tony Sullivan says in a press release.

GrowGeneration carries thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology, and state-of-the-art hydroponic equipment for indoors and outdoors, commercial and home growers. There are prices for every budget: starter kits of nutrients begin at $100 and go all the way up to top-of-the-line brands like Mills Nutrients and Athena Nutrients, which are often back-ordered online. The store offers bulk discounts, and its Grower’s Choice line is competitive with what you’ll find searching online. (For example, the Grower's Choice ROI-E720 Horticulture LED Grow Light System is $944, while the next-best price we could find for a comparable light online was $100 more, plus potential shipping costs.) You can review your order on location with an advisor — they’ve got a comfortable sitting area for customers — and GrowGeneration also offers curbside pickup; just call ahead and place your pre-order.

Beyond the Valley, Tucson’s GrowersHouse (3635 East 34th Street, Tucson) is a family-run hydroponic business that operates a massive warehouse of hardware for growers. Its website, growershouse.com, allows you to build your dream garden: Just select your size, lighting preferences, and the rest using its builder tool. Not sure what you need? The website explains in detail the differences between products. Once you’ve selected all your preferences, a custom package is built and displayed with pricing, video tutorials, product reviews, shipping and pick-up options — even video support for help assembling your new garden. GrowersHouse also allows you to apply for financing, offering a 36-month zero percent APR to those approved. For those not interested in an in-person consultation, GrowersHouse is an excellent option — but its Tucson warehouse is also open to the public.