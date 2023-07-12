Photos: Trulieve opens its 19th Arizona dispensary in Apache Junction

In late May, Trulieve set its sights on opening its first Apache Junction location. Less than two months later, on July 7, the converted Nirvana Center re-opened its doors under a Trulieve banner.
Trulieve has more than 210 dispensaries across seven states. With its grand opening celebration on Friday, the Apache Junction dispensary became Trulieve's 19th Arizonan location.
"We're excited to be expanding out to Apache Junction, especially because there are so few dispensaries here," Trulieve area manager Gywn Stalkfleet told Phoenix New Times.
Although the Apache Junction location has a large selection of concentrates and edibles, the real appeal of Trulieve is its famous "$15 eighths" which is a whopping eighth of an ounce of flower.
"We have a ton of products at different price points, so there is something for everyone. But of course, we are the home of the $15 eighths, and it's one of the best deals around," said Konya Lindsey, Trulieve's southwest executive marketing director.
Great deals and premium products are just two of the things that excites Lindsey about the new location. "I think what's great about Apache Junction is that you're going to see a variety of budtenders who have a variety of knowledge and a variety of perspectives. That's what I think makes for a really great customer experience," she said.
Of course, Trulieve's close proximity to Valley Wings can't be underplayed. "We have the best wings in Arizona, and what goes better than wings and weed," said Valley Wings owner Q, whose restaurant is less than 50-feet away from the dispensary.