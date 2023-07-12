Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Photos: Trulieve opens its 19th Arizona dispensary in Apache Junction

July 12, 2023 9:53AM

Despite the blistering heat on July 7, Trulieve's team couldn't help but celebrate the grand opening of their Apache Junction location.
Despite the blistering heat on July 7, Trulieve's team couldn't help but celebrate the grand opening of their Apache Junction location. O'Hara Shipe
In late May, Trulieve set its sights on opening its first Apache Junction location. Less than two months later, on July 7, the converted Nirvana Center re-opened its doors under a Trulieve banner.

Trulieve has more than 210 dispensaries across seven states. With its grand opening celebration on Friday, the Apache Junction dispensary became Trulieve's 19th Arizonan location.

"We're excited to be expanding out to Apache Junction, especially because there are so few dispensaries here," Trulieve area manager Gywn Stalkfleet told Phoenix New Times.

Although the Apache Junction location has a large selection of concentrates and edibles, the real appeal of Trulieve is its famous "$15 eighths" which is a whopping eighth of an ounce of flower.

"We have a ton of products at different price points, so there is something for everyone. But of course, we are the home of the $15 eighths, and it's one of the best deals around," said Konya Lindsey, Trulieve's southwest executive marketing director.

Great deals and premium products are just two of the things that excites Lindsey about the new location. "I think what's great about Apache Junction is that you're going to see a variety of budtenders who have a variety of knowledge and a variety of perspectives. That's what I think makes for a really great customer experience," she said.

Of course, Trulieve's close proximity to Valley Wings can't be underplayed. "We have the best wings in Arizona, and what goes better than wings and weed," said Valley Wings owner Q, whose restaurant is less than 50-feet away from the dispensary.
click to enlarge
New York-born budtender Kaler Day struck a pose for a photo in between helping customers.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Trulieve budtenders Daina Jones and Allie Pittman were all smiles as they cheesed with their favorite Trulieve products.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Carlos Cruz for Highsman Flower handed out stickers and explained the Highsman difference to Trulieve patrons.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Trulieve area manager Gwyn Stalkfleet with some of the brand's top sellers.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Stiizy brand ambassador Jess Bremer showed off the concentrate company's newest carts.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Budtender Allie Pittman from Arizona had the swaggiest flare of the day.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
The friendly faces of Audesse Davis and Emily Barloga greeted patrons in Trulieve's lobby.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Valley Wings owner Q served up his famous wings for the first 50 Trulieve patrons.
O'Hara Shipe
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
O'Hara is the news editor of the Phoenix New Times. Hailing from Anchorage, Alaska, she was born with a hockey stick in her hands and skates on her feet. Before joining the New Times, O'Hara was the managing editor of the Anchorage Press, the content director for Alaska Leaf Magazine, and the national web editor for Leaf Magazines.
Contact: O'Hara Shipe

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
710 Guide

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation