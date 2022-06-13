System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian Skating Into Phoenix With 4 New Strains of Concentrates

You may get a second chance on June 21 to show off your skills to him, in person, at The Churchill in downtown Phoenix. And if you're lucky, you might cop coveted dispensary bounce-back coupons for Odadjian's new line of 22Red concentrates.
Odadjian, one of the founders of the Grammy award-winning heavy metal band, is rolling to the open-air food court venue with his Cowtown Skateboards buddies to commemorate Go Skate Day on a street skate course. They're also celebrating the launch of the bassist's four new strains in badder and sauce forms.
Carlos Soltero, former skateboarder and current budtender at Cannabist Tempe, recently scored and dabbed the rock star's new 22Red concentrates.
"On the Shred 22, I'm pretty sure it's more like almost a sour diesel," he told Phoenix New Times. "And right when you pop it open, it's super gassy, like really getting that true diesel stank from it. I felt like as soon as I was exhaling, my brain clicked straight on. It made me really, like, just get up and want to go."
Soltero, 32, has been consuming cannabis since his high school years, and has worked in the industry for seven years. He approved Shred 22, the 9/10 sativa dominant hybrid badder for of-age consumers on the serious move. "If you were to take maybe a smaller little dab in one of those little portable dab pens, just roll a little ball, drop it in there on the lift, and hit it a couple of times. I honestly feel like that Shred 22 would be perfect, actually."
"I like to call it to get the zoomies out," he continued.
Shred 22 is widely noted for "its effervescent and motivating effects," touts the brand.
Soltero also tried the Portuguese Kush sauce, a slightly sativa-leaning strain.
"As soon as you pop it open, it's super aromatic, it's really terpie. I got a lot of citrusy like sweet little peppery notes from it," Soltero explained. "I guess it's like one of those more exotic flavors where you smell, and you're like, just picturing a bunch of crazy fruits. The high was euphoric, really cerebral; I felt it put me in a nice, happy place with a nice, little toasty body."
There are two other strains that the System of a Down bass guitarist just launched, the third being Papago Punch, a badder crafted from exotic purple strains — including Modified Grapes, Grape Milkshake, and Purple Apricot. The fourth is K9, a sauce that 22Red says is a twist on the "classic Maui Wowee. K9 is a powerful blend of Triangle Kush and Josh D OG! With plenty of bark and an aggressive bite."
Soltero said he's going to wait a little bit to try out the remaining two strains.
It's unclear if 22Red will have its jars packed with 1 gram of concentrate at the venue, but as mentioned earlier, it will be giving out limited dispensary bounce-back coupons.
The Churchill venue, built out of shipping containers, has 10 businesses; two of them are stores. It also has four restaurants, two bars, and one wine shop if one gets the munchies or gets thirsty.
There will be oodles of high-flying skateboarding action, live music, and limited edition merch for the local hypebeasts.
The Churchill is located at 901 North First Street in downtown Phoenix, just south of Interstate 10. The free-of-charge street-culture bash set for June 21 will be held from 5 to 10 p.m.
