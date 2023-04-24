Navigation
Stoners Take Over Egyptian Motor Hotel for 4/20 Festival

April 24, 2023 3:08PM

Tina Dominguez, the Mary Jane SmokeWear spokesmodel, passionately talked about all things cannabis with anyone who would listen. "I've been pharmaceutical-free for 16 years, and it's all because of cannabis," Dominguez said.
Tina Dominguez, the Mary Jane SmokeWear spokesmodel, passionately talked about all things cannabis with anyone who would listen. "I've been pharmaceutical-free for 16 years, and it's all because of cannabis," Dominguez said. O'Hara Shipe
A 4/20 celebration that was supposed to kick off at 3 p.m. got underway in typical stoner fashion on Thursday — only four hours late.

The 420 Festival Hotel Takeover featured vendors and live music by Kirko Bangz. VIP festivalgoers were treated to swag bags filled with tons of goodies, including 2 grams of the green stuff.

The event — one of scores of 4/20 celebrations across the Valley — was held at the Egyptian Motor Hotel, a repurposed midcentury hotel on Grand Avenue that debuted its vintage makeover with a party of its own in January. The 49-room hotel now boasts a live entertainment venue with 250 seats and hip restaurant.
click to enlarge
The Egyptian Motor Hotel in downtown Phoenix served as the perfect backdrop to the 420 Festival Hotel Takeover. A sizeable stage, full bar, and splash pool delighted festivalgoers until 2 a.m.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
The first VIPs to show up — Dina Hill, Victoria Hill, and Mookie — scored swag bags filled with cannabis, event T-shirts, grinders, and cigars.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
CannaBlendz regional marketing manager, Stephen Vega, enjoyed a stuffed spliff while waiting for the festival to get underway.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Trap Queens' Justice and Jhamani were on hand with their homemade infused pickles, peanut butter, and other edibles.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
The Hungry Homie, Ryan Moreno, served up stoner-friendly pizza.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Jorge Picos of Estero Beach Tacos whipped up fish tacos and seafood delights to keep festival participants partying all night.
O'Hara Shipe
O'Hara is the news editor of the Phoenix New Times. Hailing from Anchorage, Alaska, she was born with a hockey stick in her hands and skates on her feet. Before joining the New Times, O'Hara was the managing editor of the Anchorage Press, the content director for Alaska Leaf Magazine, and the national web editor for Leaf Magazines.
