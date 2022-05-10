Study: Pot Draws More Than Booze in 2021 Tax Revenue for Arizona

click to enlarge The mint vault Courtesy of The Mint Cannabis Facebook page

Downing, a former prosecutor based in Phoenix, forewarns that if the taxes are too high, "people will start their own black market and gray market outside of the governments' control, and they'll need to be punished." Which will result in additional taxpayers' monies to monitor, enforce, and process.

Demitri Downing, a 10-year cannabis industry veteran, and founder of Arizona's Cannabis Industry Trade Association, doesn't exactly agree with the two-tier cannabis user tax system in this state. "I think cannabis is a medicine and because it's a medicine, it should have a zero percent tax in my mind, because people need it," he said.