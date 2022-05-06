Where Weed and Wrestling Meet

That dramatic changes stem from the fact that since Arizona legalized marijuana, local promoters have been pushing the boundaries of melding the experiences of concertgoers and consumers.



Enter Cannaval: a high-flying adventure where loud music, cannabis, carnival acts — and professional wrestling — all collide.



And because this was a novice experience for concertgoers and consumers alike, many who assembled by the wrestling ring grew worrisome as parts of the wrestlers' demeanors shifted during the interviews.



Even Watson was taken back; his voice dropped a few decibels. "As somebody who lived in Arizona for six years, I never thought I would see people walking around outside smoking marijuana."

"Grand Slam" Watson and Fresco Mattic, who requested to go by their pro wrestling monikers — "or else" — are the reigning Arizona Wrestling Federation Tag Team champions.

That's Mattic's signature move, where he grabbed Fabrizio from the rear, hooked his arms underneath Fabrizio's arms in a full nelson, picked him up, and slammed him to the mat.



Then, the Arizona champions double-teamed Cañedo in the squared circle, tossing him into the middle of the ring — setting him up for Phillips.



Philips climbed onto the top turnbuckle, leaped backward into the west Phoenix airspace, did a backflip, and landed on top of Cañedo to pin him.



The ref counted "1, 2, 3," and Phillips and the Arizona champs raised their arms in victory.



"We pretty much took out the trash when it came to that," Watson said facetiously. "They didn't stand a chance."



Many of the 6,500 festival attendees cheered for the Arizona champs.





click to enlarge Norris Jarmon (top): "There were a lot of us that smoked weed in the wrestling industry, on the low." Mike Madriaga

But according to various wrestling fan websites, the pro wrestling company is pretty lax about the rule.



Many pro wrestlers from the 1980s through the 2000s are finally speaking openly about their marijuana use, including Norris "Bones" Jarmon, a San Diego-based pro wrestler who trucked in and assembled the wrestling ring at the west Phoenix venue. He's also the wrestling promoter who booked the wrestlers and luchadores.

click to enlarge Erika McKendree was at one of the 94 vendor booths at the event; she repped the Genesis Bioceuticals company. Mike Madriaga