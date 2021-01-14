The ‘Ferrari’ of CBD? Phoenix-Area Company Says It’s Got the Goods

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

For several years, Michael Macri’s cannabis company CannaRise manufactured CBD for well-known brands that then slapped their label on Macri’s product — what those in the business call “white labeling.”

Over time, though, Macri became disillusioned by what he viewed as an erosion of standards in the CBD industry. Companies CannaRise sold their product to often misrepresented what was inside the bottle.

“We watched too many people make false claims, do shady stuff, cut the product and call it something else, dilute it,” Macri says.

So, two years ago, Macri, who’s based in Phoenix, scaled back the operation. He parted ways with some partners and shrunk the business to just himself and his wife, Cassidy.

“We started manufacturing and stockpiling product for our own use and decided to launch our own brands based on medical efficacy and physical results,” he says.

CannaRise now has several CBD products — dog treats, bath soaks, and more — under its umbrella, and this week it’s launching three new oils under the name R N' R Canna.

“It’s our Ferrari,” Macri says of the new line. “We’re hyper-particular about how we manufacture these products. The whole point was to come to market with the best product possible.”

The stuff ain’t cheap: a 2 oz. bottle of the oil will run you $119.99 online. What you get for that, though, is “non-biomass, no stems, no trim, no chemical extraction — all we use is pure kief,” Macri says. (Kief is the part of the cannabis plant with the most potent medicinal properties.)

“A lot of other companies add coconut oil or some other garbage that doesn’t matter, and call it a new CBD product,” Macri says. “We use one source: the same plant, all the way through. It’s completely pure. There’s no alcohol or other slush in it. And we grow the other ingredients ourselves. ”

In R N’ R Canna’s Rise Serum, those other ingredients include lemon, lime, pink pepper, black pepper, and copaiba. As the name suggests, it’s intended to be energizing and taken in the morning. Rest Serum contains lavender and melatonin and is for those who may struggle with insomnia. There’s also Relax Serum, which is closer in makeup to Rise but has some ingredients that aim to help with stress relief. (The American flag is represented on Relax’s bottle design, a nod to the fact that R N’ R Canna is donating a bottle of Relax Serum to veteran organizations with every purchase.)

All, Macri says, are organically cultivated using hydroponics. And all contain less than 0.3 percent THC. “We use the same strain, so it’s consistent," he says. "Other companies, you could be taking the equivalent of Ibuprofen one day, Aspirin the next. Not us. That's not what we're about."

You can find R N' R Canna's products here.