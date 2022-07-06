Support Us

Marijuana

Don't Get Caught With Cannabis at Customs in These Countries

July 6, 2022 7:28AM

Watch what you're bringing aboard when you travel abroad.
Watch what you're bringing aboard when you travel abroad. Kevin Woblick, Unsplash

U.S. Transportation Security Administration agents say they may not look for cannabis stowed away in luggage, but customs agents around the world often do. And if a stash is unearthed from some pocket, travelers can face hefty fines, mandatory prison time, and, in some cases, the death penalty.


Though state cannabis laws are becoming increasingly lax within the United States, globetrotters should not chance traveling abroad with any form of marijuana — especially to these countries.

Indonesia

In Indonesia, all forms of cannabis, including THC, CBD and hemp, are illegal. Those caught, depending on the quantity in their possession, could serve mandatory prison time ranging from four to 15 years. Transporting over 1 kilogram could result in the death penalty.

Singapore

Singapore's customs officers can go beyond searching suitcases and subject travelers to drug tests at entry points to the country. Positive drug tests or possession of any kind can lead to arrests, jail time and heavy fines.

Japan

Japan strictly prohibits marijuana flower and concentrates. Those caught at the airport, with even a small amount of cannabis, will be detained, face fines and could serve sentences up to five years. Japan can also test individuals suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

Saudi Arabia

Cannabis is illegal in Saudi Arabia. Anyone caught with cannabis could face long prison sentences, and, in some cases, corporal punishment. Saudi Arabia also levies the death penalty against drug traffickers.

Malaysia

Malaysia recently ended mandatory death penalty for nonviolent drug traffickers, who the law defines as people arrested with more than 200 grams of cannabis. But those possessing under 50 grams could still face up to 10 years in prison.

Marijuana is still illegal across most of the globe. When traveling both domestically and abroad, it's often best to leave your supply at home.

710 Guide 2022

