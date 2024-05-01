 What easing federal weed restrictions could mean for Arizona | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Feds to ease restrictions on weed. What that means for Arizona

“The impact is huge”: Move could fuel growth, adding more jobs and tax revenue for the state.
May 1, 2024
Reclassifying weed as a less dangerous drug could provide a financial boost to Arizona's billion-dollar cannabis industry.
Reclassifying weed as a less dangerous drug could provide a financial boost to Arizona's billion-dollar cannabis industry. O'Hara Shipe
Share this:
The federal government is rebranding cannabis, a move that could inject new growth into Arizona’s billion-dollar weed industry.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency will soon move to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug — think heroin and LSD — to Schedule III, which includes ketamine and anabolic steroids, according to the Associated Press. The move would recognize the medical benefits of cannabis but would not legalize recreational use federally.

The AP confirmed the DEA’s proposal, which is the last significant regulatory hurdle for cannabis to clear, with five people familiar with the matter.

Though Arizonans enjoy legal weed, medical marijuana sales are tanking and recreational sales have plateaued. In 2023, overall cannabis sales reached $1.43 billion for the third consecutive year

“We are going to see growth, which means more jobs and taxes for Arizona,” said Lilach Mazor Power, the owner of Giving Tree Dispensary and president of the Arizona Dispensaries Association.

“The impact is huge. But we have about six months before anything is signed and sealed,” she added.

The DEA’s reclassification must still be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, according to the AP. Once OMB signs off, the DEA will take public comment and an administrative judge will review the proposal before the drug agency’s reclassification becomes final.

Classifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug will help cannabis businesses with banking, lower their taxes, loosen up capital to expand their operations and make it easier to find vendors for a variety of services, including health benefits and 401k for employees, insurance and packaging, Power said.

That could fuel growth in Arizona’s weed industry, which in turn would mean an uptick in the $173 million in excise tax that weed sales generated in 2023. The tax funds community college districts, public safety agencies, the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund and public health services for communities adversely impacted by marijuana arrests and criminalization.

“I think we are going to see a lot more growth and diversity in people that can actually play in this market,” she said.
click to enlarge Lilach Mazor Power
Lilach Mazor Power opened Giving Tree Dispensary in 2013 in North Phoenix. Federal restrictions make it difficult to operate a cannabis business, she said.
Kevin Brost

‘This could be really big’

Although Arizona has enjoyed recreational weed sales since January 2021, many banks won’t accept cannabis cash, which is why many dispensaries only accept cash. It also means cannabis businesses find it difficult to access loans and other financial services that would fund their growth, Power said.

Additionally, federal tax law prohibits cannabis businesses from claiming expenses as tax deductions like most other businesses can, meaning they face a significantly higher tax burden. For small business owners like Power, it takes a team of accountants, bookkeepers and tax attorneys to navigate the tax code for cannabis companies, she said.

That could go away with the DEA reclassification, she said.

“That relieves a lot of stress, resources and of course, the capital,” Power added.

Reclassifying cannabis could also lead to more research into weed by agricultural agencies and universities and the removal of restrictions by social media platforms that ban marijuana advertising and content, Power said.

“On social media, from advertising to educating, we get shut down and shadow banned. We can’t advertise on social media. All of that is going to open. It’s an opportunity for service providers to business operators,” she said.

Even though weed is legal in Arizona, the industry’s nearly 10,000 employees in the state still face stigma — from banks that don’t consider their paychecks as legitimate income for mortgage applications to landlords that won’t rent to them, Power said. That could change under the reclassification.

“It is so hard to operate in this space and this will open it up,” Power said. “It’s not just the sale of weed. It’s the services and the relationships. This could be really big. I’m really excited.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Matt Hennie is editor-in-chief of Phoenix New Times. Previously, he was executive editor of the Wichita Beacon and helped launch the non-profit newsroom in 2021. Before that, he served as co-publisher of Project Q Atlanta, a digital news site covering LGTBQ issues he launched in 2008. Hennie has worked as a reporter and editor focused on local news for more than 25 years at media outlets in Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.
Contact: Matt Hennie
Recreational buyers push Arizona weed sales past $1.43 billion in 2023

Marijuana

Recreational buyers push Arizona weed sales past $1.43 billion in 2023

By David Abbott | Arizona Mirror
18 photos from the Errl Cup’s dope weekend festival in Mesa

Photos

18 photos from the Errl Cup’s dope weekend festival in Mesa

By Kevin Hurley
The 10 best Chinese restaurants in metro Phoenix

Best of Phoenix

The 10 best Chinese restaurants in metro Phoenix

By New Times Staff
Live Nation's $25 ticket sale includes more than 100 Phoenix concerts

Music News

Live Nation's $25 ticket sale includes more than 100 Phoenix concerts

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation