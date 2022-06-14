10 Must-Have Albums We're Getting This Weekend During Record Store Day June 2022

NME)? Sure, issues in the supply chain have pushed back LP releases for artists big and small.



But for the average fan, you can just look at it as yet another chance to spend the day buying and celebrating great music. So, in that triumphant vein, we've assembled our list of must-haves for RSD June. From mainstream rap to vintage folk, musical icons and unsung heroes alike, these are just some of the items worthy of your time and hard-earned cash. As with most of popular music, Record Store Day has been disrupted in recent years thanks to COVID. But now, the music nerd's favorite holiday continues to make its return, following up April's festivities with a second day of fun on Saturday, June 18. Does that split decision have anything to do with ongoing delays in pressing vinyl (per)? Sure, issues in the supply chain have pushed back LP releases for artists big and small.But for the average fan, you can just look at it as yet another chance to spend the day buying and celebrating great music. So, in that triumphant vein, we've assembled our list of must-haves for RSD June. From mainstream rap to vintage folk, musical icons and unsung heroes alike, these are just some of the items worthy of your time and hard-earned cash.

Billy Bragg, Life's A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition)



Billy Bragg will always remain, regardless of the praise he does actually receive, a criminally uncelebrated folk hero. But luckily there’s a small measure of justice with this reissue of his 1983 debut album, complete with the remastered LP as well as live solo version recorded in London in June 2013. There's no better way to commemorate 30 years than with the clearest, most compelling instance of Bragg's canon, an album brimming with endless wit, a bevy of social commentary, and pure emotion to boot.

Miles Davis, What It Is: Montreal 7/7/83



And from great career beginnings to triumphant endings, this Miles Davis release is a clear winner for long-time fans and uninitiated newbies alike. The show and release are best known for featuring one of Davis' "final great bands," including drummer Al Foster, sax player Bill Evans, and guitarist John Scofield. Several tracks later comprised Davis' '80s releases, including cuts from 1982's We Want Miles and 1984's Decoy, providing listeners with the intensity and mastery that would define the final arc of Davis' brilliant career.

Various Artists, Go Ahead Punk...Make My Day



If you were around, there were plenty of great bands and high points that defined '90s punk. But if you weren't, you can go back and revisit the era with this classic 1996 sampler, which compiles a who's who of acts from the Nitro Records roster. That list includes AFI, Guttermouth, The Vandals, and The Offspring, whose cover of "Hey Joe" was previously a sampler-exclusive offering. The release encapsulates what was great about West Coast punk of the time — a sense of manic energy and chaos that helped redefine the scene at-large. Plus, the orange splatter vinyl should make for some real eye candy.

Nicki Minaj, Beam Me Up Scotty



Playful and ferocious, Beam Me Up, Scotty captures a very specific moment in the career of Nicki Minaj. It landed just before she hit it big with the We Are Young Money compilation and, a short time later, her debut album, Pink Friday. It's a record that showcases Minaj's raw intensity and lyrical prowess across a maddening 20-something tracks. Was this album already re-released back in May 2021? Sure. But having it on double vinyl just feels different, and it's the sort of MC masterclass that deserves to be heard on hi-def audio. To paraphrase Minaj herself, it just goes real, real far away.

Peter Gabriel, Live Blood



One could make an argument that latter-day Peter Gabriel is on a next level (and that's clearly saying something). That includes the epic Scratch My Back, in which Gabriel assembled some powerful, bare-bones cover songs. But a genuine highlight is New Blood, in which he re-recorded classic tracks from his discography alongside a 46-piece orchestra. This live album, recorded in London in March 2011, is the clearest version of this vision, and a powerful recontextualization of the spirit and intellect that defined Gabriel's career. You haven't heard "Solsbury Hill" till you've heard it like this.

Wilco, Cruel Country Pre-Release Limited Edition



The last few months have been marked by a vinyl shortage (which further explains why Record Store Day was split it into two days this year). Is it possible to blame Wilco, at least in part, for this delay, especially after their Yankee Hotel Foxtrot? Sure. But there's no denying that their fans clearly want vinyl, and the band are willing to give them what they want — even if that means waiting for a while. And so all of that is to say, we're finally getting this year's Cruel Country on LP, and all the madness will be worth it for this thoughtful and highly engaging album.

Various Artists, The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)



We could spend a few days straight debating over the best Wes Anderson film. (This humble writer's vote? The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.) But to save time, we can just default to The Royal Tenenbaums for both the quality of the film itself and, perhaps more importantly, it's epic soundtrack. Helmed by Devo's own Mark Mothersbaugh, the double LP is a smorgasbord of rock music spanning the '60s and '90s, and perfectly echoes the emotionality and overt quirkiness that made this film a true classic. That, and now you have a couple reasons to stare at the epic cover art for hours.

Keith Richards, Talk is Cheap/Live At The Hollywood Palladium



Sure, even with the support of Record Store Day behind it, cassettes still feel like a niche market. But if you wanted to dip your toes in, there's no better (or at least entertaining) way to start than Keith Richards' 1988 debut solo album. Talk is Cheap has sometimes been lauded as an "unofficial" Rolling Stones record, and Richards seems to revel in his role as temporary frontman to play some great frills-free, hard-hitting rock 'n' roll. And the second cassette, recorded during a tour stop at the Hollywood Palladium, only adds to that pure musical experience. Now, just go and find yourself a proper cassette deck.

Pearl Jam, Live on Two Legs



Yield, released in February 1998, was marked as a high point for Pearl Jam. Here, the band managed to align themselves in a way like they hadn't beforehand, and the resulting 13 tracks feel like a proper midway point between their rocking beginnings and the sonic expansion to come in the 2000s. (Plus, "Do the Evolution" is an amazing career highlight.) The live album, recorded from that summer's U.S. tour, builds on the album proper, and shows that Pearl Jam's live show was a circus of great music, communal experiences, and a dash or two of hijinks. But, really, it's always about "Do the Evolution."

Supergrass, Moving



Supergrass remains one of the genuine highlights of the Britpop era. So, when they reunited in September 2019 after nearly a decade away, it felt like a great gift from the musical deities. And the gifts just keep on coming: first came 2020's Live on Other Planets, and now a six-track EP, Moving. The vinyl includes a few different standout offerings, including a longer mix of the title track (as well as a live version) and rarities like the soundtrack version of "East Is East." Maybe it's not exactly "new" music, but if it's Supergrass we're talking about, then it's still money very well spent.

