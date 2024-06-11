 Chrome Rhino rocked members-only Phoenix New Times event | Phoenix New Times
Chrome Rhino rocked members-only Phoenix New Times event

A great time was had by all at the show, which was held at Four Peaks Brewing Co. in Tempe,
June 11, 2024
Chrome Rhino performs at the Phoenix New Times member event on June 8 at Four Peaks Brewing Co. in Tempe.
Chrome Rhino performs at the Phoenix New Times member event on June 8 at Four Peaks Brewing Co. in Tempe. Neil Schwartz Photography
About 50 Phoenix New Times members and newsletter subscribers converged on Four Peaks Brewing Co. on Saturday night for a private show by local indie band Chrome Rhino.

The brewery space provided a unique backdrop for a short Q&A with the band and New Times Culture Editor Jennifer Goldberg before Chrome Rhino took over for a high-energy set.

For information on the next New Times member event, become a supporter.

Here's a look at the event. 
click to enlarge
The setlist.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Fans speak with the band before the program.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
The brewery provided a unique backdrop for the show.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Fans speak with the band before the program.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Culture Editor Jennifer Goldberg conducts a Q&A with the band.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
The program began around 7:30.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Chrome Rhino bassist and vocalist Travis Prillaman answers a question.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Chrome Rhino keyboardist and vocalist Jared Michael answers a question.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Chrome Rhino onstage.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Keyboardist Jared Michael.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Drummer Jay Ryan.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
The band hava a great sense of humor.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Fans having a blast.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Bassist Travis Prillaman and guitarist James Taylor.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Drummer Jay Ryan.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Many people in the audience had never seen Chrome Rhino before.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Bassist Travis Prillaman.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Fans take photos with Chrome Rhino after the show.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Chrome Rhino merch for sale.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Thanks for Chrome Rhino for a great show.
Neil Schwartz Photography
