 Phoenix New Times member event to feature intimate Chrome Rhino set | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Phoenix New Times to host members-only event with local rockers Chrome Rhino

Join us June 8 at Four Peaks Brewing as Culture Editor Jennifer Goldberg interviews local band Chrome Rhino before an intimate concert.
May 15, 2024
Chrome Rhino is, from left, guitarist James Taylor, bassist Travis Prillaman, drummer Jay Ryan and keyboardist Jared Michael.
Chrome Rhino is, from left, guitarist James Taylor, bassist Travis Prillaman, drummer Jay Ryan and keyboardist Jared Michael. Neil Schwartz Photography
Share this:
On June 8, Phoenix New Times will host its next members-only event: an intimate performance with local indie rockers — and the 2022 winner of our Best of Phoenix award for Best Band — Chrome Rhino.

We invite you to join us at 7 p.m. that evening at Four Peaks Brewing Company, 1340 E. Eighth St., #104, Tempe, as Culture Editor Jennifer Goldberg interviews the band and allows for audience Q&A before Chrome Rhino performs a 45-minute set.

The four-piece band formed in 2019 and, post-pandemic, came rushing out the gate to make a splash in the Phoenix music scene. Their 2021 album, "I Think They're After Me," blended impressive musical chops with light-hearted tunes about killer butterflies, fortune-tellers and Bigfoot.

"The subject matter invites a bit of escapism," guitarist James Taylor told Phoenix New Times in 2021. They encourage listeners "to be a little bit silly, go along with these ideas they wouldn’t normally go along with and just enjoy the ride."


Their latest album, 2024's "These Precarious Experiments Determine What the Future Will Be," is a space-themed concept album produced by the venerable Bob Hoag at Flying Blanket Recording. It was welcomed with a packed album release show at Valley Bar in March.

Citing influences such as ELO, Queen and Alice Cooper, Chrome Rhino puts on one of the coolest and most fun sets in town.


How to join us (and rock out with us)

Become a member by giving any amount to support our newsroom and ongoing coverage of the local music scene. Already a member? Watch your inbox for the invite. Members must RSVP to attend, as space is limited.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
The Rolling Stones in Phoenix: The legends still know how to put on a show

Photos

The Rolling Stones in Phoenix: The legends still know how to put on a show

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Boots in the Park 2004 in Tempe: Tickets, schedule and more

Things to Do

Your guide to Boots in the Park 2004 in Tempe: Tickets, schedule and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Darkstar Theater in Tempe updates its name and adds a new lobby bar

Music News

Darkstar Theater in Tempe updates its name and adds a new lobby bar

By Benjamin Leatherman
Childish Gambino’s world tour will stop in Phoenix in September

Just Announced

Childish Gambino’s world tour will stop in Phoenix in September

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation