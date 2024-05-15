Phoenix New Times to host members-only event with local rockers Chrome Rhino

We invite you to join us at 7 p.m. that evening at Four Peaks Brewing Company, 1340 E. Eighth St., #104, Tempe, as Culture Editor Jennifer Goldberg interviews the band and allows for audience Q&A before Chrome Rhino performs a 45-minute set.
The four-piece band formed in 2019 and, post-pandemic, came rushing out the gate to make a splash in the Phoenix music scene. Their 2021 album, "I Think They're After Me," blended impressive musical chops with light-hearted tunes about killer butterflies, fortune-tellers and Bigfoot.
"The subject matter invites a bit of escapism," guitarist James Taylor told Phoenix New Times in 2021. They encourage listeners "to be a little bit silly, go along with these ideas they wouldn’t normally go along with and just enjoy the ride."
Their latest album, 2024's "These Precarious Experiments Determine What the Future Will Be," is a space-themed concept album produced by the venerable Bob Hoag at Flying Blanket Recording. It was welcomed with a packed album release show at Valley Bar in March.
Citing influences such as ELO, Queen and Alice Cooper, Chrome Rhino puts on one of the coolest and most fun sets in town.