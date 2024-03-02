Phoenix New Times inks new partnership to boost our membership program

That’s why we’ve been focused on building our membership program, hiring a membership manager, adding perks and hosting member-only events.
Now, we’re pleased to announce a new partnership with News Revenue Hub, a nonprofit organization that helps news organizations like us raise money, build community support and avoid paywalls. They are pros at developing membership platforms that raise money and serve our readers, allowing us to concentrate on reporting the news you’ve relied on us to deliver since 1970.
"We're excited to add Voice Media Group's publications in Denver, Phoenix, Dallas and Miami to our growing cohort of for-profit publishers this year,” said Abbey Gingras, News Revenue Hub’s consulting services director.
The new partnership will help enhance our membership program, according to Lily Black, who joined New Times as membership manager in June.
“I am looking forward to growing alongside News Revenue Hub’s clientele base of local publications that are supported by local communities,” Blake said. “This partnership presents a unique opportunity for us to enhance our program's offerings and elevate our commitment to serving our loyal readers and members with even greater dedication and impact. Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant network that enriches our local journalism landscape."
The new partnership aligns with New Times' mission to remain independent and free of paywalls, ensuring that our stories continue to reach all readers across the Valley regardless of financial status.
"We don't believe the answer to more revenue is piling on more website ads," says Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek, editorial director for Voice Media Group, which owns New Times. "We believe that journalism thrives from diversified revenue streams. We believe in the power of community. And we believe that our readers' support has the power to make a prominent impact."
Thanks to the partnership, readers will experience a revamped membership platform that explains our membership program and its benefits and makes it easier to financially support our journalism.
We are calling on our readers to support New Times by contributing any amount to support our newsroom. Join our community of members, and we'll put whatever money you contribute toward producing high-quality local journalism. We know you work hard for your money, and you can rest assured we’ll work hard for you, covering the Valley as only we can.
Mark your calendar for our upcoming member eventWhile we're asking for your support, we're giving back, too. In December, we toasted our members with a happy hour event that featured mixing and mingling with our editorial staff and a Q&A with veteran food critic Dominic Armato.
Join us again on June 8 at Four Peaks Brewing Co. in Tempe, one of the best bars in the Valley. From 6 to 8 p.m., you can meet our editorial staff, grab a drink and enjoy a performance by a local band. If you’re not already a member, sign up now to be the first to get all the details about this upcoming event.
As we’re ramping up our membership program, we're also preparing our coverage plans for what promises to be a wild election season (keep an eye on our election topic page for the latest coverage). So we could use your support now more than ever.