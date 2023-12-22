Season of Giving: Become part of our story at Phoenix New Times

Become a member and become part of our story.
News: From O'Hara Shipe
I am proud that as a news team, we produced numerous stories exposing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Whether covering bathroom bans or book bans and even efforts to criminalize drag, our news team was dogged in its approach to keeping Phoenicians informed about these hateful bills working their way through local government. In October, the editorial team also boldly expressed its support of the LGBTQ+ Arizonans with the Pride Guide cover.
"We are humbled, but I can tell you for certain — because it is based on feedback I have personally received — that it means more to members of the LGBTQ+ community than could be stated with any quantitative figure. For the community to be seen and embraced like that empowers people tremendously, and I really don't have the right words to express the measure of my personal appreciation," a Phoenix Pride representative said of our feature story and cover.
O'Hara Shipe
News Editor
Food & Drink: From Sara Crocker
My favorite thing about being a food journalist is getting out and meeting the people who are working to put that meal on your plate or that drink in your glass, from bakers to beer brewers.
And, readers can be a huge resource. We were tipped off by two about some controversial bars and restaurants that are proposed in downtown Phoenix and Gilbert, and we will continue to follow those stories.
Sara Crocker
Food Reporter
Thank you for your interest and support in Phoenix New Times’ food coverage. Our local food scene is as broad and diverse as the sprawl of metro Phoenix, and we are lucky to call this delicious desert home. This year has been an exciting one in the world of Phoenix food as top chefs have expanded their restaurant empires and mom-and-pop eateries have shared their home cooking with the Valley. It also has been an exciting time at Phoenix New Times as our small but mighty food team has grown.
Food & Drink: From Tirion Boan
Dominic Armato joined our team as our food critic. His first review published that month, and now we are getting close to a full year of monthly reviews. Dominic has been writing about food in the Valley for years and is a true expert on cuisines from around the world and the local culinary scene in Phoenix. His reviews are honest, fair, well researched and, at times, a little snarky in the best way. We are so lucky to have him on the team.
Also in February, we published our annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Phoenix. This list first published in 2021 but took a year off as restaurants struggled through the pandemic. We brought it back in 2023 with 37 new additions. It was my first time updating the list as food editor, and it was a massive project that involved many staff members, freelancers and a lot of (very tasty) research. With February 2024 just around the corner, we currently are gearing up to start the heavy lifting on the 2024 list.
So I'm now realizing that February was a big month for us this year. It also was the month that Sara Crocker joined the team as our food reporter. Prior to joining the staff at New Times, Sara freelanced for us. Her stories were always thoughtful, thoroughly researched and well written, so when the position became available, I was excited that she was interested in trading her title of freelance contributor for food reporter. Over the past year, she has covered the ins and outs of the Phoenix restaurant scene, broke important food news and tasted her way around many new restaurants and bars to keep our First Taste series fresh. Her interests in craft beer, baking and agriculture have broadened our coverage, and she continues to bring our readers behind the scenes of the Valley's most important restaurant news.
Tirion Boan
Food Editor
