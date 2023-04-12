On the Rise: Meet the Baker Serving Bread at Top Phoenix Restaurants



The move will not only allow Bookhamer to expand his baking business, but as Hayden's resident baker, he will also answer customer questions and test new flours and blends, according to Hayden Flour Mills co-founder and co-owner Jeff Zimmerman. Bookhamer anticipates he'll also teach baking classes.



Zimmerman's team has seen Bookhamer go from buying a few bags of flour to a full pallet, which clocks in at 2,000 pounds. Seeing this growth, paired with his commitment to quality and glowing reputation throughout the community made him a natural partner, Zimmerman says.





“All these people in the industry are singing his praises," he says.



Bookhamer is excited about the prospect of getting flour right off the mill, but he gets more serious when talking about his connection to an organization whose values – of celebrating family, character, and elevating local ingredients – align with his.



“These guys are excited to push me forward because of the things that I care about," Bookhamer, a father of three, says. "I want to stand next to these guys."



“All these people in the industry are singing his praises," he says.Bookhamer is excited about the prospect of getting flour right off the mill, but he gets more serious when talking about his connection to an organization whose values – of celebrating family, character, and elevating local ingredients – align with his.

click to enlarge Mark Bookhamer calls himself "Arizona's luckiest baker." Other chefs around the Valley credit his hard work and excellent bread. Sara Crocker

Starting with Sourdough

click to enlarge While working as a chef, Mark Bookhamer tried and failed to find a perfect hamburger bun that was locally made. Years later, he took on the task himself. Mark Bookhamer

A Cheeky Name and a Unique Approach

click to enlarge The first bread Mark Bookhamer baked for himself was a country loaf. Now, it's one of several that Nice Buns Bakery sells to restaurants and markets. Sara Crocker

Bookhamer’s entry to baking was not dissimilar to many who found themselves at home during the pandemic, making their own sourdough starter and bread.“It is every bit of the stereotype you can think,” he says.He had stepped away from working as a chef, quit drinking, and wasn’t sure if he wanted to be in a kitchen full-time. Baking became part of a daily routine he established to support his sobriety.Meanwhile, he was subbing in for chef-friends who needed help with prep work.While helping in the kitchen of Tacos Chiwas,he brought in his country loaf. Breaking that bread led to a tip and his first customer. One of Bookhamer's fellow chefs mentioned that Kevin Rosales, the executive chef for Those Pour Bastards Hospitality Group, whose bars include Killer Whale Sex Club and Disco Dragon, was in need of brioche.Prior to meeting with Rosales, Bookhamer anticipated he would write a recipe. Instead, he walked away with an order to bake 200 buns.“What’s great about what he’s doing is he’s a chef for chefs,” Rosales says, noting that Bookhamer tweaks his recipes or develops new offerings based on their needs. Rosales currently orders country loaves from Bookhamer for charcuterie plates and sandwiches at Roosevelt Row’s Pour Bastards.At Rosales’ suggestion, Bookhamer started playing with a recipe for milk bread, a soft, fluffy Japanese white bread. He baked daily for three months to refine it.“I’ve wanted this hamburger bun I’ve been dreaming of since the hotel – this old-school diner hamburger bun,” Bookhamer says. “It triggered that memory and became an obsession for three months, every day.”As Bookhamer began selling to other customers, including his former team at Gertrude’s Restaurant, he realized he may have a viable business. The idea for his bakery’s cheeky name came when he dropped off an order at the Desert Botanical Garden’s restaurant.“Every time I sold to them, it was, ‘Oh, nice buns, chef,’” he says, laughing.Bookhamer was pleasantly surprised to see the moniker was available, so he took it. But since naming the business, he’s expanded his repertoire beyond buns, adding other bakes like focaccia and baguettes – which are among his most popular.Initially, his inclinations as a chef were in conflict with baking.“I hated people that baked. I hated recipes. I was that guy,” Bookhamer says, adding that while he does use recipes now, they're more guidelines than gospel. “My best bake days, I ignore my recipe just a touch, and the more I pay attention to the dough, the better it works out.”One thing that makes Bookhamer’s bread a little different is that he applies a technique used in milk bread called tangzhong to almost all of his doughs, which keeps the bread tender inside.Through this process, Bookhamer combines and cooks water and flour, similar to making a roux. “You can add so much more moisture to the dough,” Bookhamer says.Applying this process to other bread doughs, like baguette, allows for a crispy crust and soft middle, he says.