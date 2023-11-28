Federales: ‘Fix was in’ to block taco, tequila spot from Roosevelt Row

click to enlarge Federales wants to build a restaurant and bar on a vacant lot at the northeast corner of Second and Roosevelt streets, which has been used for gatherings for First Fridays, yoga and special events. Danny Upshaw

Federales alleges ‘abuse of discretion’ by Phoenix board

click to enlarge Neighbors of a proposed Federales appealed the initial approval of permits and variances needed to develop the lot. Sara Crocker

Residents: Federales a restaurant or nightclub?

Critics of Federales have questioned whether the restaurant is something more.



“Be very aware (Federales) is not a restaurant, this is a club,” Denver artist Andi Todaro wrote in a May 2 letter that critics of the Phoenix outpost included in their appeal and provided to Phoenix New Times. Todaro also wrote that the addition of Federales in Denver's River North Art District “has had a very ill effect not only on the neighboring businesses but on the safety and appeal of the district as an arts hub.”