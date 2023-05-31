Row on Roosevelt: Federales taco, tequila spot stirs ‘unprecedented’ opposition

click to enlarge Neighbors of a proposed new restaurant and bar in Roosevelt Row are appealing the approval of permits and variances needed to develop the lot. Sara Crocker

Development debate





“In my tenure of 24 years, I've never seen this level of opposition to any project,” says Kimber Lanning, who is CEO of Local First Arizona. Lanning, who founded the the popular art gallery Modified Arts in 1999, has been a Roosevelt Row proponent for decades. She notes that Local First is not involved in the debate over the development of Federales.

click to enlarge Four Corners owner Matt Menna says Federales is one of his hospitality group's most well-received concepts. Four Corners

What is Federales?







Yet that hasn't appeased concerned neighbors. "You can say you're gonna do it, but have you done it? No," Logan says.



"We realized we've got to do our own due diligence here because we're kind of getting a couple of different stories," Lanning says.





click to enlarge Although it is vacant, the lot at the northeast corner of Second and Roosevelt streets has been a space to gather during First Friday Art Walks, pie socials and yoga sessions. Danny Upshaw

Party vibe or refined restaurant?





click to enlarge Leah Marché criticized Four Corners for failing to listen to neighborhood concerns about the Federales proposal. Lynn Trimble

‘It was unusual’





click to enlarge Kimber Lanning said the Federales proposal for Roosevelt Row has drawn unprecedented opposition. Lynn Trimble

Concessions to Federales critics









Michael Maerowitz — an attorney for Snell & Wilmer, which represents Four Corners — notes that there are some 40 bars and restaurants in the area, many of which his firm has helped secure similar permits and variances.



“The opposition that we’ve received from some is certainly unprecedented. We have not experienced this before,” he says. “A lot of the concerns are outside the scope of the approval criteria that the city is to evaluate.”

