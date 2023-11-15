 Join Phoenix New Times as we host our first-ever event for members | Phoenix New Times
Join Phoenix New Times as we host our first-ever event for members

Meet our editorial team and hear from longtime food critic Dominic Armato as we toast the members who support our journalism on Dec. 14.
November 15, 2023
We're hosting our first-ever members event on Dec. 14. Join us as we celebrate our readers.
We're hosting our first-ever members event on Dec. 14. Join us as we celebrate our readers. O'Hara Shipe
The holidays and food go hand in hand. So we’re celebrating one with the other as we host our inaugural event for the members who support us.

We launched a membership program a few years back, inviting readers to make one-time gifts or recurring monthly contributions to support the journalism we’ve been producing since 1970. We’ve seen the number of supporters steadily rise, and we’re extremely grateful for the response.

On Dec. 14, we’re celebrating our members — and the holidays — with a happy hour event. Come meet and mingle with our editorial staff from 5-7 p.m. at our office at 1201 E. Jefferson St. We’ll provide refreshments.

New Times has hosted plenty of events over the years, but this intimate members-only occasion will be a first for us.

Since we know a little something about Phoenix’s vibrant dining scene and food culture, we’re focusing on that for our event. We serve up everything from restaurant reviews to profiles of rock-star local chefs to lists of the places we can't live without — or have to since they closed.

So at this event, we’re hosting a Q&A with Dominic Armato, a veteran food critic who’s been sharing his critiques of Phoenix's most interesting restaurants with us since February. Armato has been writing about food since he launched his first blog in 2005.

“What makes (the Phoenix food scene) special are the incredibly unique foodways we have here in the Southwest — the unusual ingredients, the atypical growing seasons, the influence of indigenous foods and the culture of Mexico, past and present,” Armato told us in February.

Come hear more insights from him — and bring your questions, too.

To attend our event on Dec. 14, become a member by supporting our journalism, and watch your inbox for the invite. Spots are limited. Already a member? Keep an eye on your inbox to RSVP.

"I am thrilled to be a part of planning the first of many members-only events at Phoenix New Times," said Lily Black, our membership manager. "This event is a testament to, and celebration of, the vibrant community that New Times has cultivated over the years. As a members-only affair, this event is a recognition of the shared passion and enthusiasm that binds us together as readers, and it's a unique opportunity to engage with our publication in a whole new way.”

"We look forward to welcoming our members to this exclusive get-together. Your support and engagement have made this possible. Thank you for being an essential part of New Times' journey,” Black added.
Matt Hennie is editor-in-chief of Phoenix New Times. Previously, he was executive editor of the Wichita Beacon and helped launch the non-profit newsroom in 2021. Before that, he served as co-publisher of Project Q Atlanta, a digital news site covering LGTBQ issues he launched in 2008. Hennie has worked as a reporter and editor focused on local news for more than 25 years at media outlets in Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.
