We live in an era where irony is almost second nature, as if the only way to live in this world is under a protective layer of detachment. But that's not the style of Chrome Rhino. The band's entire existence (all three years of it) has been marked by a willingness to embrace the silly and the joyous across the board. Whether that's dressing in animal onesies for a music video; calling themselves bright and shiny; or embracing '80s pop and ELO as influences, Chrome Rhino are a source of joy in a scene that often favors intensity. But they're not just about having a great time on their records or during one of their many jovial live sets — there's a depth and deliberateness to the band that rounds out those silly sentiments into music that proudly wears its heart on its jean jacket. It's all of that together that makes Chrome Rhino important, and a real shot in the arm for Phoenix bands who want to make having fun seem deeply essential and transcendent. So come for all the gimmicks and the razzle-dazzle, but stay for a band that knows the real joy is making music that moves you.