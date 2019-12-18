Comerica Theatre Has a New Name

Comerica Theatre is no more. Downtown Phoenix is now home to the Arizona Federal Theatre.

The announcement came at a press conference held in the lobby of Live Nation’s venue on Wednesday, December 18.

“It was clear from the first conversation we had with Arizona Federal Credit Union that they share in our commitment to deliver incredible experiences that bring the Phoenix community together,” said Andy Peikon, senior vice president of Live Nation venue sales operations. “With that in mind, we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with their team and infuse their voice into our powerful assets to help them connect with live music fans.”

The new logo of Arizona Federal Theatre. Jason Keil

To mark the occasion, Cepand Alizadeh, community relations director for the city of Phoenix’s Mayor’s Office, declared the day Arizona Federal Theatre Day in the city.

The sponsorship agreement comes after Arizona Federal Credit Union acquired Scottsdale-based Pinnacle Bank earlier this year. It used the press conference to also reveal its new logo.

The theater opened April 2002 and has presented over 2,000 music, comedy, family, and theatrical shows, with over 4 million fans attending.