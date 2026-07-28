Every Marquee Theatre concert announced for 2026 (so far)

Fans fill Marquee Theatre during AFI's 2017 concert in Tempe. The venue's 2026 schedule includes more than 50 concerts and events through December.

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Few Tempe concert venues these days are as storied as the Marquee Theatre. The 1,500-capacity venue just north of the Mill Avenue Bridge has been a staple of metro Phoenix’s live music scene since opening in 2003.

Over the decades, the Marquee’s stage has hosted punk icons, hip-hop heavyweights, indie rock favorites, metal gods and other famous artists. Prince and Adele. Green Day and The Black Keys. Muse, Modest Mouse and Fall Out Boy.

More legendary names are on Marquee Theatre’s 2026 concert schedule. Sex Pistols featuring vocalist and guitarist Frank Carter headline at the venue in October, followed by alt-rockers AFI, metal fiends GWAR and singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter. Indie rock royalty Dinosaur Jr., dance-punk duo Death From Above 1979 and post-hardcore act Saosin are also on the venue’s fall calendar.

Here’s a full rundown of every concert coming to Marquee Theatre this year.

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Marquee Theatre in Tempe remains one of metro Phoenix’s busiest live music venues. Provided by Luckyman Concerts

Marquee Theatre 2026 concert schedule

The Fixx

Wednesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Da Yung Og: The World is M.I.N.E. Tour

Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.

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Josh Tatofi: Looking For Love Tour

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m.

House Party Rave

Friday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m.

House of Funk

Friday, Aug. 14, 9 p.m.

Bingo Loco

Saturday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.

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DevilDriver: Strike and Kill Tour

Sunday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.

with Ov Sulfur

The Broken Hearts: Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute

Thursday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Pepper and The Movement: High Tide Summer Tour

Friday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.

with Joe Samba

LUCKI: The Bad* Influence Tour

Saturday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.

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It’s A 2000s Party

Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 p.m.

Punchis Punchis: Banda Rave Experience

Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m.

Eihwar: Nordic Ritual Nights USA Tour 2026

Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m.

Led Zeppelin 2

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

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Lettuce: Cook Tour

Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.

World Series of Punk: The Exploited

Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

with Dwarves, Angry Samoans, Total Chaos and Toxic Energy

Demola

Saturday, Sept. 12, 8:30 p.m.

Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon. The band’s fall tour with Theory of a Deadman stops at the Marquee Theatre on Sept. 16. Mike Brooks

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Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman: The Dead/Seven Tour

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.

with Return to Dust

DaftPunkNight Presents: The Weeknd Night

Friday, Sept. 18, 9:30 p.m.

Earlybirds Club

Saturday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.

The Green: Titles Tour 2026

Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m.

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Dexter and the Moonrocks: The 12 Steps Tour

Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

Blink 180-True: Tribute To Blink182

Saturday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m.

Ryan Castro: Sende – The Last Dance Tour

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8:30 p.m.

with Hamilton

Spafford

Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

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Candlebox: Can’t Quit You Tour, Fall 2026

Sunday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.

Arch Enemy and The Black Dahlia Murder: Wrath Across North America 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.

with Septicflesh, Crypta and Thrown Into Exile

Hairball

Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

The Aquabats!: Gigantish Tour 2026

Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

with Manic Hispanic

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Dinosaur Jr.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.

with Stef Chura

Death From Above 1979: Private Lives Tour

Sunday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.

LP: All is Not Lost Tour

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.

Xavier Wulf: The Cool World Tour

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.

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Soulfly: D-LOW Memorial Show

Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m.

with Nailbomb and Incite

Pouya: The Forever Glades Tour

Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

with Ramirez, Fat Nick, Black Smurf and comehelpglo

Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter

Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

with Militarie Gun

Reverend Horton Heat

Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

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Saosin: 20 Years of Self-Titled

Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.

with Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames and Save Us

Davey Havok of AFI crowd surfs during the band’s 2017 concert at Marquee Theatre in Tempe. AFI returns to the venue on Oct. 27. Jim Louvau

AFI: Holy Visions Tour

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.

with Choir Boy

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

with Dizgo

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Wage War: Emergency Broadcast Tour

Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

with We Came As Romans, Varials and Cane Hill

Catch Your Breath: Not Broken Enough Tour

Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

with TX2, Arankai and Colorblind

Paul Cauthen: The Book of Paul Tour

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

Jose Madero: USA Tour 2026

Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

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The Black Moods

Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Rolling Together Revue: Donavon Frankenreiter and The Band of Heathens

Sunday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.

Balsac the Jaws of Death of GWAR performs at Marquee Theatre in Tempe in 2016. GWAR returns to the venue on Nov. 17. Melissa Menzinger

GWAR: Gor Gor Must Die

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

with Midnight and Mac Sabbath

SiM: Hooman World Tour

Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

with Zero 9:36 and aurorawave

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Thursday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

Thee Phantom and Illharmonic Orchestra

Friday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m.