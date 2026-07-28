Concerts

Every Marquee Theatre concert announced for 2026 (so far)

Sex Pistols, Dinosaur Jr. and dozens of other acts are headed to the iconic Tempe concert venue this year.
By Benjamin LeathermanJuly 28, 2026
AFI performs before a packed crowd inside Marquee Theatre during a 2017 concert in Tempe.
Fans fill Marquee Theatre during AFI's 2017 concert in Tempe. The venue's 2026 schedule includes more than 50 concerts and events through December.

Jim Louvau
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Few Tempe concert venues these days are as storied as the Marquee Theatre. The 1,500-capacity venue just north of the Mill Avenue Bridge has been a staple of metro Phoenix’s live music scene since opening in 2003.

Over the decades, the Marquee’s stage has hosted punk icons, hip-hop heavyweights, indie rock favorites, metal gods and other famous artists. Prince and Adele. Green Day and The Black Keys. Muse, Modest Mouse and Fall Out Boy.

More legendary names are on Marquee Theatre’s 2026 concert schedule. Sex Pistols featuring vocalist and guitarist Frank Carter headline at the venue in October, followed by alt-rockers AFI, metal fiends GWAR and singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter. Indie rock royalty Dinosaur Jr., dance-punk duo Death From Above 1979 and post-hardcore act Saosin are also on the venue’s fall calendar.

Here’s a full rundown of every concert coming to Marquee Theatre this year.

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The exterior of Marquee Theatre in Tempe illuminated in red at night, with the venue's marquee sign glowing above the entrance.
Marquee Theatre in Tempe remains one of metro Phoenix’s busiest live music venues.

Provided by Luckyman Concerts

Marquee Theatre 2026 concert schedule

The Fixx
Wednesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Da Yung Og: The World is M.I.N.E. Tour
Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Josh Tatofi: Looking For Love Tour
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m.

House Party Rave
Friday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m.

House of Funk
Friday, Aug. 14, 9 p.m.

Bingo Loco
Saturday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.

DevilDriver: Strike and Kill Tour
Sunday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.
with Ov Sulfur

The Broken Hearts: Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute
Thursday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Pepper and The Movement: High Tide Summer Tour
Friday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.
with Joe Samba

LUCKI: The Bad* Influence Tour
Saturday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.

It’s A 2000s Party
Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 p.m.

Punchis Punchis: Banda Rave Experience
Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m.

Eihwar: Nordic Ritual Nights USA Tour 2026
Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m.

Led Zeppelin 2
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Lettuce: Cook Tour
Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.

World Series of Punk: The Exploited
Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.
with Dwarves, Angry Samoans, Total Chaos and Toxic Energy

Demola
Saturday, Sept. 12, 8:30 p.m.

Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust performs onstage while singing into a microphone during a live concert.
Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon. The band’s fall tour with Theory of a Deadman stops at the Marquee Theatre on Sept. 16.

Mike Brooks

Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman: The Dead/Seven Tour
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.
with Return to Dust

DaftPunkNight Presents: The Weeknd Night
Friday, Sept. 18, 9:30 p.m.

Earlybirds Club
Saturday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.

The Green: Titles Tour 2026
Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m.

Dexter and the Moonrocks: The 12 Steps Tour
Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

Blink 180-True: Tribute To Blink182
Saturday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m.

Ryan Castro: Sende – The Last Dance Tour
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8:30 p.m.
with Hamilton

Spafford
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

Candlebox: Can’t Quit You Tour, Fall 2026
Sunday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.

Arch Enemy and The Black Dahlia Murder: Wrath Across North America 2026
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.
with Septicflesh, Crypta and Thrown Into Exile

Hairball
Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

The Aquabats!: Gigantish Tour 2026
Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.
with Manic Hispanic

Dinosaur Jr.
Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.
with Stef Chura

Death From Above 1979: Private Lives Tour
Sunday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.

LP: All is Not Lost Tour
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.

Xavier Wulf: The Cool World Tour
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.

Soulfly: D-LOW Memorial Show
Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m.
with Nailbomb and Incite

Pouya: The Forever Glades Tour
Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
with Ramirez, Fat Nick, Black Smurf and comehelpglo

Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter
Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.
with Militarie Gun

Reverend Horton Heat
Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

Saosin: 20 Years of Self-Titled
Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
with Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames and Save Us

Davey Havok of AFI crowd surfs above fans during a 2017 concert at Marquee Theatre in Tempe.
Davey Havok of AFI crowd surfs during the band’s 2017 concert at Marquee Theatre in Tempe. AFI returns to the venue on Oct. 27.

Jim Louvau

AFI: Holy Visions Tour
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.
with Choir Boy

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
with Dizgo

Wage War: Emergency Broadcast Tour
Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.
with We Came As Romans, Varials and Cane Hill

Catch Your Breath: Not Broken Enough Tour
Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
with TX2, Arankai and Colorblind

Paul Cauthen: The Book of Paul Tour
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

Jose Madero: USA Tour 2026
Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

The Black Moods
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Rolling Together Revue: Donavon Frankenreiter and The Band of Heathens
Sunday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.

Balsac the Jaws of Death of GWAR performs onstage in full monster costume during a 2016 concert at Marquee Theatre in Tempe.
Balsac the Jaws of Death of GWAR performs at Marquee Theatre in Tempe in 2016. GWAR returns to the venue on Nov. 17.

Melissa Menzinger

GWAR: Gor Gor Must Die
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
with Midnight and Mac Sabbath

SiM: Hooman World Tour
Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
with Zero 9:36 and aurorawave

Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Thursday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

Thee Phantom and Illharmonic Orchestra
Friday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m.

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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