Every Marquee Theatre concert announced for 2026 (so far)

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Few Tempe concert venues these days are as storied as the Marquee Theatre. The 1,500-capacity venue just north of the Mill Avenue Bridge has been a staple of metro Phoenix’s live music scene since opening in 2003.
Over the decades, the Marquee’s stage has hosted punk icons, hip-hop heavyweights, indie rock favorites, metal gods and other famous artists. Prince and Adele. Green Day and The Black Keys. Muse, Modest Mouse and Fall Out Boy.
More legendary names are on Marquee Theatre’s 2026 concert schedule. Sex Pistols featuring vocalist and guitarist Frank Carter headline at the venue in October, followed by alt-rockers AFI, metal fiends GWAR and singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter. Indie rock royalty Dinosaur Jr., dance-punk duo Death From Above 1979 and post-hardcore act Saosin are also on the venue’s fall calendar.
Here’s a full rundown of every concert coming to Marquee Theatre this year.
Marquee Theatre 2026 concert schedule
The Fixx
Wednesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Da Yung Og: The World is M.I.N.E. Tour
Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Josh Tatofi: Looking For Love Tour
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m.
House Party Rave
Friday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m.
House of Funk
Friday, Aug. 14, 9 p.m.
Bingo Loco
Saturday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.
DevilDriver: Strike and Kill Tour
Sunday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.
with Ov Sulfur
The Broken Hearts: Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute
Thursday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Pepper and The Movement: High Tide Summer Tour
Friday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.
with Joe Samba
LUCKI: The Bad* Influence Tour
Saturday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.
It’s A 2000s Party
Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 p.m.
Punchis Punchis: Banda Rave Experience
Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m.
Eihwar: Nordic Ritual Nights USA Tour 2026
Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m.
Led Zeppelin 2
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Lettuce: Cook Tour
Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.
World Series of Punk: The Exploited
Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.
with Dwarves, Angry Samoans, Total Chaos and Toxic Energy
Demola
Saturday, Sept. 12, 8:30 p.m.
Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman: The Dead/Seven Tour
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.
with Return to Dust
DaftPunkNight Presents: The Weeknd Night
Friday, Sept. 18, 9:30 p.m.
Earlybirds Club
Saturday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.
The Green: Titles Tour 2026
Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
Dexter and the Moonrocks: The 12 Steps Tour
Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
Blink 180-True: Tribute To Blink182
Saturday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m.
Ryan Castro: Sende – The Last Dance Tour
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8:30 p.m.
with Hamilton
Spafford
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
Candlebox: Can’t Quit You Tour, Fall 2026
Sunday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.
Arch Enemy and The Black Dahlia Murder: Wrath Across North America 2026
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.
with Septicflesh, Crypta and Thrown Into Exile
Hairball
Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.
The Aquabats!: Gigantish Tour 2026
Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.
with Manic Hispanic
Dinosaur Jr.
Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.
with Stef Chura
Death From Above 1979: Private Lives Tour
Sunday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
LP: All is Not Lost Tour
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.
Xavier Wulf: The Cool World Tour
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.
Soulfly: D-LOW Memorial Show
Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m.
with Nailbomb and Incite
Pouya: The Forever Glades Tour
Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
with Ramirez, Fat Nick, Black Smurf and comehelpglo
Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter
Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.
with Militarie Gun
Reverend Horton Heat
Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
Saosin: 20 Years of Self-Titled
Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
with Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames and Save Us
AFI: Holy Visions Tour
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.
with Choir Boy
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
with Dizgo
Wage War: Emergency Broadcast Tour
Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.
with We Came As Romans, Varials and Cane Hill
Catch Your Breath: Not Broken Enough Tour
Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
with TX2, Arankai and Colorblind
Paul Cauthen: The Book of Paul Tour
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.
Jose Madero: USA Tour 2026
Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.
The Black Moods
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
Rolling Together Revue: Donavon Frankenreiter and The Band of Heathens
Sunday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
GWAR: Gor Gor Must Die
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
with Midnight and Mac Sabbath
SiM: Hooman World Tour
Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
with Zero 9:36 and aurorawave
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Thursday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m.
Thee Phantom and Illharmonic Orchestra
Friday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m.