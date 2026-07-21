Musical Instrument Museum announces fall 2026 concert lineup. See who’s playing

Hiromi Uehara and her band Sonicwonder perform at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix on May 3, 2026.

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Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum will be alive with activity this fall, particularly when it comes to concerts.

Inside its intimate 300-seat theater, the MIM hosts performances from artists, musicians and singer-songwriters from around the globe and across a wide variety of genres. Jazz and blues. Folk and Americana. Worldbeat and rock ‘n’ roll.

Take MIM’s fall 2026 lineup, which was announced earlier this month, for example: more than 100 gigs are scheduled to take place during the six-month stretch from September through early March.

The lineup includes Oscar nominee Jeff Goldblum and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, acclaimed trumpeter Chris Botti, comedian and musician Fred Armisen, Americana icon Bonnie “Prince” Billy and veteran singer-songwriter Jimmy Webb.

Here’s the complete concert lineup coming to the MIM this fall.

Soul sensation Bettye LaVette. Marina Chavez

Musical Instrument Museum fall 2026 lineup

Bettye LaVette

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

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Haley Reinhart

Saturday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.

Sahana Banerjee

Sunday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of the Monkees

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Cowboy Junkies: Celebrating 40 Years and Beyond

Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

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John Pizzarelli

Thursday, Sept. 17, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Esperanza Spalding

Saturday, Sept. 19, 6 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.

Téada

Monday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

Vieux Farka Touré

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

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Joshua Redman Quartet

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The Bad Plus: Farewell Tour

Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

The High Kings: The Rocky Road Tour

Sunday, Sept. 27, 5 and 7 p.m.

Carbon Leaf

Monday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

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John Oates: An Evening of Songs and Stories

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

Rickie Lee Jones

Thursday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane

Saturday, Oct. 3, 6 and 8 p.m.

Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra

Sunday, Oct. 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

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Judy Collins: Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour

Monday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 6

Acoustic Alchemy

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Kronos Quartet

Friday, Oct. 9, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Spyro Gyra

Saturday, Oct. 10

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Benmont Tench

Monday, Oct. 12

Devon Gilfillian

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Altan

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Melissa Manchester

Thursday, Oct. 15

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Jeff Goldblum at the piano with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Pari Dukovic

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: The Night Blooms World Tour

Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 18, 6 and 8 p.m.

The Sideguys: The Music of David Sanborn

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Fred Armisen: Comedy for Musicians (But Everyone Is Welcome)

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

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We3: 10th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, Oct. 23

The Paul Thorn Band

Saturday, Oct. 24

John Moreland

Monday, Oct. 26

Julian Lage Quartet feat. John Medeski, Jorge Roeder and Kenny Wollesen

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

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Soul and R&B duo The War and Treaty come to the MIM on Oct. 28. Luke Rogers

The War and Treaty

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Howie Day

Friday, Oct. 30

Orleans: Farewell Tour

Monday, Nov. 2

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Collin Raye: An Acoustic Evening of Classic ’90s Country

Friday, Nov. 6

Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”

Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10

Jimmy Webb: The Farewell Tour

Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13

Rachael and Vilray

Saturday, Nov. 14

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The Tallest Man on Earth

Sunday, Nov. 15

Margaret Glaspy

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Las Migas

Thursday, Nov. 19

Dustbowl Revival

Friday, Nov. 20

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Chris Botti

Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22

Steep Canyon Rangers

Monday, Nov. 23

The Blind Boys of Alabama’s current lineup performs at the Musical Instrument Museum this fall. Cole Weber

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28

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Edmar Castañeda

Sunday, Nov. 29

Bonnie “Prince” Billy

Monday, Nov. 30

The Klezmatics: Happy Joyous Hanukkah

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Irish Christmas in America

Sunday, Dec. 6 and Monday, Dec. 7

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Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal

Tuesday, Dec. 8

The Holidays with Canadian Brass

Thursday, Dec. 10

A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone and Friends

Friday, Dec. 11

Jake Shimabukuro: Holidays in Hawaii

Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13

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The Wooten Brothers

Monday, Dec. 14

David Benoit: A Charlie Brown Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Wednesday, Dec. 16

Mike Stern

Thursday, Dec. 17

The Milk Carton Kids: Holiday Tour 2026

Saturday, Dec. 19

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Mindi Abair’s I Can’t Wait for Christmas Tour

Sunday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 21

Singer-songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman is headed back to the MIM this fall. Jeff Klaum

Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration

Tuesday, Dec. 29; Wednesday, Dec. 30; and Thursday, Dec. 31

The Earls of Leicester: Celebrating Earl Scruggs’s Birthday

Wednesday, Jan. 6

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Ana Popovic

Sunday, Jan. 17

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Legends: Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Puuluup

Friday, Feb. 5

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Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Stephen Bishop: Farewell Tour: 50th Anniversary of Careless

Saturday, Mar. 13

The Hot Sardines

Tuesday, Mar. 16 and Wednesday, Mar. 17

The Irish Tenors

Friday, Mar. 19 and Saturday, Mar. 20