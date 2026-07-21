Concerts

Musical Instrument Museum announces fall 2026 concert lineup. See who’s playing

More than 100 performances will fill the Phoenix venue, including shows by Fred Armisen, Jeff Goldblum and others.
By Benjamin LeathermanJuly 21, 2026
Hiromi Uehara and her band Sonicwonder perform at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix on May 3, 2026.

Rodrigo Cervantes
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Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum will be alive with activity this fall, particularly when it comes to concerts.

Inside its intimate 300-seat theater, the MIM hosts performances from artists, musicians and singer-songwriters from around the globe and across a wide variety of genres. Jazz and blues. Folk and Americana. Worldbeat and rock ‘n’ roll.

Take MIM’s fall 2026 lineup, which was announced earlier this month, for example: more than 100 gigs are scheduled to take place during the six-month stretch from September through early March.

The lineup includes Oscar nominee Jeff Goldblum and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, acclaimed trumpeter Chris Botti, comedian and musician Fred Armisen, Americana icon Bonnie “Prince” Billy and veteran singer-songwriter Jimmy Webb.

Editor's Picks

Here’s the complete concert lineup coming to the MIM this fall.

Soul sensation Bettye LaVette.

Marina Chavez

Musical Instrument Museum fall 2026 lineup

Bettye LaVette
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

Related

Haley Reinhart
Saturday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.

Sahana Banerjee
Sunday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of the Monkees
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Cowboy Junkies: Celebrating 40 Years and Beyond
Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Related

John Pizzarelli
Thursday, Sept. 17, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Esperanza Spalding
Saturday, Sept. 19, 6 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.

Téada
Monday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

Vieux Farka Touré
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

Related

Joshua Redman Quartet
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The Bad Plus: Farewell Tour
Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

The High Kings: The Rocky Road Tour
Sunday, Sept. 27, 5 and 7 p.m.

Carbon Leaf
Monday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

Related

John Oates: An Evening of Songs and Stories
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

Rickie Lee Jones
Thursday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane
Saturday, Oct. 3, 6 and 8 p.m.

Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra
Sunday, Oct. 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

Related

Judy Collins: Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour
Monday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 6

Acoustic Alchemy
Wednesday, Oct. 7

Kronos Quartet
Friday, Oct. 9, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Spyro Gyra
Saturday, Oct. 10

Related

Benmont Tench
Monday, Oct. 12

Devon Gilfillian
Tuesday, Oct. 13

Altan
Wednesday, Oct. 14

Melissa Manchester
Thursday, Oct. 15

Related

Jeff Goldblum at the piano with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Pari Dukovic

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: The Night Blooms World Tour
Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 18, 6 and 8 p.m.

The Sideguys: The Music of David Sanborn
Tuesday, Oct. 20

Fred Armisen: Comedy for Musicians (But Everyone Is Welcome)
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

Related

We3: 10th Anniversary Celebration
Friday, Oct. 23

The Paul Thorn Band
Saturday, Oct. 24

John Moreland
Monday, Oct. 26

Julian Lage Quartet feat. John Medeski, Jorge Roeder and Kenny Wollesen
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Related

Soul and R&B duo The War and Treaty come to the MIM on Oct. 28.

Luke Rogers

The War and Treaty
Wednesday, Oct. 28

Howie Day
Friday, Oct. 30

Orleans: Farewell Tour
Monday, Nov. 2

Related

Collin Raye: An Acoustic Evening of Classic ’90s Country
Friday, Nov. 6

Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10

Jimmy Webb: The Farewell Tour
Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13

Rachael and Vilray
Saturday, Nov. 14

Related

The Tallest Man on Earth
Sunday, Nov. 15

Margaret Glaspy
Wednesday, Nov. 18

Las Migas
Thursday, Nov. 19

Dustbowl Revival
Friday, Nov. 20

Related

Chris Botti
Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22

Steep Canyon Rangers
Monday, Nov. 23

The Blind Boys of Alabama’s current lineup poses together in matching red jackets.
The Blind Boys of Alabama’s current lineup performs at the Musical Instrument Museum this fall.

Cole Weber

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show
Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28

Related

Edmar Castañeda
Sunday, Nov. 29

Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Monday, Nov. 30

The Klezmatics: Happy Joyous Hanukkah
Wednesday, Dec. 2

Irish Christmas in America
Sunday, Dec. 6 and Monday, Dec. 7

Related

Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal
Tuesday, Dec. 8

The Holidays with Canadian Brass
Thursday, Dec. 10

A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone and Friends
Friday, Dec. 11

Jake Shimabukuro: Holidays in Hawaii
Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13

Related

The Wooten Brothers
Monday, Dec. 14

David Benoit: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Wednesday, Dec. 16

Mike Stern
Thursday, Dec. 17

The Milk Carton Kids: Holiday Tour 2026
Saturday, Dec. 19

Related

Mindi Abair’s I Can’t Wait for Christmas Tour
Sunday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 21

Singer-songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman is headed back to the MIM this fall.

Jeff Klaum

Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration
Tuesday, Dec. 29; Wednesday, Dec. 30; and Thursday, Dec. 31

The Earls of Leicester: Celebrating Earl Scruggs’s Birthday
Wednesday, Jan. 6

Related

Ana Popovic
Sunday, Jan. 17

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers
Tuesday, Jan. 19

Legends: Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono
Tuesday, Jan. 26

Puuluup
Friday, Feb. 5

Related

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Wednesday, Feb. 10

Stephen Bishop: Farewell Tour: 50th Anniversary of Careless
Saturday, Mar. 13

The Hot Sardines
Tuesday, Mar. 16 and Wednesday, Mar. 17

The Irish Tenors
Friday, Mar. 19 and Saturday, Mar. 20

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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