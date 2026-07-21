Musical Instrument Museum announces fall 2026 concert lineup. See who’s playing

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Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum will be alive with activity this fall, particularly when it comes to concerts.
Inside its intimate 300-seat theater, the MIM hosts performances from artists, musicians and singer-songwriters from around the globe and across a wide variety of genres. Jazz and blues. Folk and Americana. Worldbeat and rock ‘n’ roll.
Take MIM’s fall 2026 lineup, which was announced earlier this month, for example: more than 100 gigs are scheduled to take place during the six-month stretch from September through early March.
The lineup includes Oscar nominee Jeff Goldblum and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, acclaimed trumpeter Chris Botti, comedian and musician Fred Armisen, Americana icon Bonnie “Prince” Billy and veteran singer-songwriter Jimmy Webb.
Here’s the complete concert lineup coming to the MIM this fall.
Musical Instrument Museum fall 2026 lineup
Bettye LaVette
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.
Haley Reinhart
Saturday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.
Sahana Banerjee
Sunday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of the Monkees
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Cowboy Junkies: Celebrating 40 Years and Beyond
Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.
John Pizzarelli
Thursday, Sept. 17, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Esperanza Spalding
Saturday, Sept. 19, 6 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
Téada
Monday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Vieux Farka Touré
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.
Joshua Redman Quartet
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
The Bad Plus: Farewell Tour
Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.
The High Kings: The Rocky Road Tour
Sunday, Sept. 27, 5 and 7 p.m.
Carbon Leaf
Monday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
John Oates: An Evening of Songs and Stories
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
Rickie Lee Jones
Thursday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane
Saturday, Oct. 3, 6 and 8 p.m.
Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra
Sunday, Oct. 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Judy Collins: Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour
Monday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 6
Acoustic Alchemy
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Kronos Quartet
Friday, Oct. 9, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Spyro Gyra
Saturday, Oct. 10
Benmont Tench
Monday, Oct. 12
Devon Gilfillian
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Altan
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Melissa Manchester
Thursday, Oct. 15
Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: The Night Blooms World Tour
Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 18, 6 and 8 p.m.
The Sideguys: The Music of David Sanborn
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Fred Armisen: Comedy for Musicians (But Everyone Is Welcome)
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.
We3: 10th Anniversary Celebration
Friday, Oct. 23
The Paul Thorn Band
Saturday, Oct. 24
John Moreland
Monday, Oct. 26
Julian Lage Quartet feat. John Medeski, Jorge Roeder and Kenny Wollesen
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
The War and Treaty
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Howie Day
Friday, Oct. 30
Orleans: Farewell Tour
Monday, Nov. 2
Collin Raye: An Acoustic Evening of Classic ’90s Country
Friday, Nov. 6
Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10
Jimmy Webb: The Farewell Tour
Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13
Rachael and Vilray
Saturday, Nov. 14
The Tallest Man on Earth
Sunday, Nov. 15
Margaret Glaspy
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Las Migas
Thursday, Nov. 19
Dustbowl Revival
Friday, Nov. 20
Chris Botti
Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22
Steep Canyon Rangers
Monday, Nov. 23
Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show
Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28
Edmar Castañeda
Sunday, Nov. 29
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Monday, Nov. 30
The Klezmatics: Happy Joyous Hanukkah
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Irish Christmas in America
Sunday, Dec. 6 and Monday, Dec. 7
Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal
Tuesday, Dec. 8
The Holidays with Canadian Brass
Thursday, Dec. 10
A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone and Friends
Friday, Dec. 11
Jake Shimabukuro: Holidays in Hawaii
Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13
The Wooten Brothers
Monday, Dec. 14
David Benoit: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Wednesday, Dec. 16
Mike Stern
Thursday, Dec. 17
The Milk Carton Kids: Holiday Tour 2026
Saturday, Dec. 19
Mindi Abair’s I Can’t Wait for Christmas Tour
Sunday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 21
Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration
Tuesday, Dec. 29; Wednesday, Dec. 30; and Thursday, Dec. 31
The Earls of Leicester: Celebrating Earl Scruggs’s Birthday
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Ana Popovic
Sunday, Jan. 17
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Legends: Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Puuluup
Friday, Feb. 5
Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Stephen Bishop: Farewell Tour: 50th Anniversary of Careless
Saturday, Mar. 13
The Hot Sardines
Tuesday, Mar. 16 and Wednesday, Mar. 17
The Irish Tenors
Friday, Mar. 19 and Saturday, Mar. 20