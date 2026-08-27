Every Nile Theater concert announced for 2026 (so far)

Against Me! perform at The Nile in 2011.

Downtown Mesa has become one of the Valley’s busiest live music hubs, thanks in part to The Nile Theater.

The historic Mesa venue, which first opened as an Egyptian-themed cinema in 1924, hosts hundreds of concerts each year across its two stages.

The Nile’s 850-person main room and enormous stage are geared toward bigger acts like Tee Grizzley and Against Me!, while the basement-level Underground features more intimate gigs by punk, hardcore and indie bands.

Both venues have notable names booked in 2026. The Garden, Shakey Graves, CupcakKe and Suicide Silence are among the acts playing The Nile over the next few months. Here’s the full concert calendar.

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Nile Theater 2026 concert schedule

LOST NOT FOUND and aplacewevealwaysbeen

Thursday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m.

with isitworthwritingaletter, Live Longer Burn Everything and abulletfortwo

Rituals: The Occult Burlesque Show

Friday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.

Nonpoint

Sunday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m.

with Spineshank and (həd) p.e.

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RainingLol

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

with HeyHarrisxn

Ominous Ruin and Oppressor God

Friday, Sept. 4, 6 p.m.

with Six Million Dead & Nooses

A crowd waits outside The Nile before a concert. Dave Pisani

Flotsam and Jetsam

Saturday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.

with The Agoreez and Angela Drive

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Lucrecia

Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.

with Screams of Syrens, Collapse The Vein and Echo Fracture

The Garden

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m.

with Her New Knife

The Expendables

Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.

with Chad Tepper and Matt & Zach

The Frights: You Are Going to Hate This – 10-Year Anniversary Tour

Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

with Archer Oh

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Bravo the Bagchaser and Peysoh

Sunday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

with DJ Trill

Citizen

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

with Hotline TNT, Anxious and Cryogeyser

Portrayal of Guilt

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.

with Iron Lung

Elder

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.

with Blackwater Holylight

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Within These Walls 2026 Preshow

Friday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m.

with Outta Pocket, Skin Ticket, Extinction AD, Die Young, Chain Hard Luck MF and Will To Live

Within These Walls 2026

Saturday, Sept. 19, noon

with Incendiary, Comeback Kid, Set Your Goals, Skycamefalling, I Am The Avalanche, Embrace Today, B.D.R., Sorrower, Eyes of Salt, George Moshington, Wristmeetrazor, Price of Life, Beg For Life, Mad Peaceful, This Is Hell, Belmont, Mishap, No Cure, Darasuum, Maldita Gente, Commoner, Stateside and TimeXHeist

Loe Shimmy: Pretty Girls Run the World Tour

Sunday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Boogeyman

with Overstand, Phantom Bat and TA-80

Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

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Geordie Greep

Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.

Revocation

Sunday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m.

with Defeated Sanity, Fuming Mouth and Weeping

Scene Queen: Metalicious

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.

with Wargasm and Bailey Spinn

Castle Rat

with Unto Others and Wraith Knight

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.

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All Shall Perish

with Carnifex, Extermination Dismemberment and Mauled

Thursday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m.

The Menzingers

with Hot Water Music

Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

Desert Grey Music Festival 2026

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2 p.m.

with Emerald Isle, Something Outrageous, Arsenic Kitchen, deathdotgov, No Halos, Rio Wiley, SLØWBVRN, Killed By A Yeti, An Awful Mess, Phage, Danny Silvertone, Hometurf, In Lessons, Phantom Spring, Gnumb, Sophia Bavishi, Crimmins, Shane Pogue, Chris Crawford, Yesterdayssoup and Doublespeak

Show Me the Body

Sunday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

with Whispers, Lip Critic and Truck Violence

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guardin

Sunday, Oct. 4, 8:30 p.m.

with kennedyxoxo and Fijimar

SPY

Monday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

with No Guard

Igorrr

Monday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.

with Secret Chiefs 3 and Violent Magic Orchestra

Chat Pile: Who Loves The Sun Tour 2026

with Soul Glo and Virga

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.

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Exhorder

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m.

with No/Mas, Phantom, Intoxicated and Parched

Plini: An Unameable Desire Tour

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

with Night Verses and Portraits

UnoTheActivist: The Wolf Tour

Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

with Diego Money

The Writ

Saturday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.

with I, Pariah and Jupiter

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Quadeca

Saturday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.

with Derby and Olēka

Demon Hunter: Storm the Gates of Hell 20th Anniversary Tour

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

with Wolves at the Gate and Bloodlines

Shakey Graves

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.

with Wild Pink

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m.

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Twiztid

Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

with buffalo_farm

zzzahara and Faerybabyy

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Ghoul and Dry Socket

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Max Diaz

Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

with All The Better and Pinup

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Dead Poet Society and Honey Revenge

Sunday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.

with Hunny and Broadside

Worst Party Ever

Thursday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.

with Equipment, Flight Patterns and Ogbert The Nerd

Inoha

Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

with Buddha Trixie and Flight By Nothing

Gully Boys

Friday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m.

with Pollyanna and Faun Flora

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Havok

Saturday, Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m.

with Hellripper, Slackjaw and Xoth

Armored Saint and Metal Church

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m.

with Livekill

The Haunt: The Ghost Tour

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

Bleood

Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

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8Turn

Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Suicide Silence: Reminders of Hell Tour

Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

with Emmure, Angelmaker and Synestia

Jady

Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

with Colby

Turnover

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

with Nothing and Trauma Ray

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Dirtsquad

Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.

with HandsxFeet, You Me and J, Dinosaur Computer and Dangerousbeauty

Sparta

Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

with Public Opinion

CupcakKe

Monday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

Lucy Bedroque

with pinponpanpon

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.

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Static Dress: Injury Episode USA Tour

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

with I Promised The World, Car Underwater and Sherane

Boston Manor

Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

with Ben Quad

The Wrecks

With Worry Club and Kid Sistr

Saturday, Nov 21, 2026

Thoughts on Bowling

With Softly, HummusVacuum and MooseCreek Park

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

Miss May I and Born of Osiris

Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

With Convictions and Downswing