Every Nile Theater concert announced for 2026 (so far)

Audio By Carbonatix
Downtown Mesa has become one of the Valley’s busiest live music hubs, thanks in part to The Nile Theater.
The historic Mesa venue, which first opened as an Egyptian-themed cinema in 1924, hosts hundreds of concerts each year across its two stages.
The Nile’s 850-person main room and enormous stage are geared toward bigger acts like Tee Grizzley and Against Me!, while the basement-level Underground features more intimate gigs by punk, hardcore and indie bands.
Both venues have notable names booked in 2026. The Garden, Shakey Graves, CupcakKe and Suicide Silence are among the acts playing The Nile over the next few months. Here’s the full concert calendar.
Nile Theater 2026 concert schedule
LOST NOT FOUND and aplacewevealwaysbeen
Thursday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m.
with isitworthwritingaletter, Live Longer Burn Everything and abulletfortwo
Rituals: The Occult Burlesque Show
Friday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.
Nonpoint
Sunday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m.
with Spineshank and (həd) p.e.
RainingLol
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.
with HeyHarrisxn
Ominous Ruin and Oppressor God
Friday, Sept. 4, 6 p.m.
with Six Million Dead & Nooses
Flotsam and Jetsam
Saturday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.
with The Agoreez and Angela Drive
Lucrecia
Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.
with Screams of Syrens, Collapse The Vein and Echo Fracture
The Garden
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m.
with Her New Knife
The Expendables
Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.
with Chad Tepper and Matt & Zach
The Frights: You Are Going to Hate This – 10-Year Anniversary Tour
Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
with Archer Oh
Bravo the Bagchaser and Peysoh
Sunday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
with DJ Trill
Citizen
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
with Hotline TNT, Anxious and Cryogeyser
Portrayal of Guilt
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
with Iron Lung
Elder
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.
with Blackwater Holylight
Within These Walls 2026 Preshow
Friday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m.
with Outta Pocket, Skin Ticket, Extinction AD, Die Young, Chain Hard Luck MF and Will To Live
Within These Walls 2026
Saturday, Sept. 19, noon
with Incendiary, Comeback Kid, Set Your Goals, Skycamefalling, I Am The Avalanche, Embrace Today, B.D.R., Sorrower, Eyes of Salt, George Moshington, Wristmeetrazor, Price of Life, Beg For Life, Mad Peaceful, This Is Hell, Belmont, Mishap, No Cure, Darasuum, Maldita Gente, Commoner, Stateside and TimeXHeist
Loe Shimmy: Pretty Girls Run the World Tour
Sunday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
Boogeyman
with Overstand, Phantom Bat and TA-80
Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
Geordie Greep
Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.
Revocation
Sunday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m.
with Defeated Sanity, Fuming Mouth and Weeping
Scene Queen: Metalicious
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
with Wargasm and Bailey Spinn
Castle Rat
with Unto Others and Wraith Knight
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.
All Shall Perish
with Carnifex, Extermination Dismemberment and Mauled
Thursday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m.
The Menzingers
with Hot Water Music
Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.
Desert Grey Music Festival 2026
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2 p.m.
with Emerald Isle, Something Outrageous, Arsenic Kitchen, deathdotgov, No Halos, Rio Wiley, SLØWBVRN, Killed By A Yeti, An Awful Mess, Phage, Danny Silvertone, Hometurf, In Lessons, Phantom Spring, Gnumb, Sophia Bavishi, Crimmins, Shane Pogue, Chris Crawford, Yesterdayssoup and Doublespeak
Show Me the Body
Sunday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.
with Whispers, Lip Critic and Truck Violence
guardin
Sunday, Oct. 4, 8:30 p.m.
with kennedyxoxo and Fijimar
SPY
Monday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
with No Guard
Igorrr
Monday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.
with Secret Chiefs 3 and Violent Magic Orchestra
Chat Pile: Who Loves The Sun Tour 2026
with Soul Glo and Virga
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Exhorder
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m.
with No/Mas, Phantom, Intoxicated and Parched
Plini: An Unameable Desire Tour
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
with Night Verses and Portraits
UnoTheActivist: The Wolf Tour
Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.
with Diego Money
The Writ
Saturday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.
with I, Pariah and Jupiter
Quadeca
Saturday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.
with Derby and Olēka
Demon Hunter: Storm the Gates of Hell 20th Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
with Wolves at the Gate and Bloodlines
Shakey Graves
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.
with Wild Pink
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Twiztid
Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
with buffalo_farm
zzzahara and Faerybabyy
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
Ghoul and Dry Socket
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Max Diaz
Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.
with All The Better and Pinup
Dead Poet Society and Honey Revenge
Sunday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.
with Hunny and Broadside
Worst Party Ever
Thursday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.
with Equipment, Flight Patterns and Ogbert The Nerd
Inoha
Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
with Buddha Trixie and Flight By Nothing
Gully Boys
Friday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m.
with Pollyanna and Faun Flora
Havok
Saturday, Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m.
with Hellripper, Slackjaw and Xoth
Armored Saint and Metal Church
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m.
with Livekill
The Haunt: The Ghost Tour
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.
Bleood
Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
8Turn
Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Suicide Silence: Reminders of Hell Tour
Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
with Emmure, Angelmaker and Synestia
Jady
Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
with Colby
Turnover
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.
with Nothing and Trauma Ray
Dirtsquad
Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.
with HandsxFeet, You Me and J, Dinosaur Computer and Dangerousbeauty
Sparta
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
with Public Opinion
CupcakKe
Monday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
Lucy Bedroque
with pinponpanpon
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.
Static Dress: Injury Episode USA Tour
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
with I Promised The World, Car Underwater and Sherane
Boston Manor
Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
with Ben Quad
The Wrecks
With Worry Club and Kid Sistr
Saturday, Nov 21, 2026
Thoughts on Bowling
With Softly, HummusVacuum and MooseCreek Park
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.
Miss May I and Born of Osiris
Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.
With Convictions and Downswing