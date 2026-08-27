Concerts

Every Nile Theater concert announced for 2026 (so far)

The Garden, CupcakKe and dozens of other acts are headed to the landmark Mesa venue this year.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Against Me! perform at The Nile in 2011.

Maria Vassett
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Downtown Mesa has become one of the Valley’s busiest live music hubs, thanks in part to The Nile Theater.

The historic Mesa venue, which first opened as an Egyptian-themed cinema in 1924, hosts hundreds of concerts each year across its two stages.

The Nile’s 850-person main room and enormous stage are geared toward bigger acts like Tee Grizzley and Against Me!, while the basement-level Underground features more intimate gigs by punk, hardcore and indie bands.

Both venues have notable names booked in 2026. The Garden, Shakey Graves, CupcakKe and Suicide Silence are among the acts playing The Nile over the next few months. Here’s the full concert calendar.

Never miss another concert announcement

Sign up for our free music newsletter. We’ve got the latest on the artists you love.

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Nile Theater 2026 concert schedule

LOST NOT FOUND and aplacewevealwaysbeen
Thursday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m.
with isitworthwritingaletter, Live Longer Burn Everything and abulletfortwo

Rituals: The Occult Burlesque Show
Friday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.

Nonpoint
Sunday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m.
with Spineshank and (həd) p.e.

RainingLol
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.
with HeyHarrisxn

Ominous Ruin and Oppressor God
Friday, Sept. 4, 6 p.m.
with Six Million Dead & Nooses

A crowd waits outside The Nile before a concert.

Dave Pisani

Flotsam and Jetsam
Saturday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.
with The Agoreez and Angela Drive

Lucrecia
Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.
with Screams of Syrens, Collapse The Vein and Echo Fracture

The Garden
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m.
with Her New Knife

The Expendables
Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.
with Chad Tepper and Matt & Zach

The Frights: You Are Going to Hate This – 10-Year Anniversary Tour
Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
with Archer Oh

Bravo the Bagchaser and Peysoh
Sunday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
with DJ Trill

Citizen
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
with Hotline TNT, Anxious and Cryogeyser

Portrayal of Guilt
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
with Iron Lung

Elder
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.
with Blackwater Holylight

Within These Walls 2026 Preshow
Friday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m.
with Outta Pocket, Skin Ticket, Extinction AD, Die Young, Chain Hard Luck MF and Will To Live

Within These Walls 2026
Saturday, Sept. 19, noon
with Incendiary, Comeback Kid, Set Your Goals, Skycamefalling, I Am The Avalanche, Embrace Today, B.D.R., Sorrower, Eyes of Salt, George Moshington, Wristmeetrazor, Price of Life, Beg For Life, Mad Peaceful, This Is Hell, Belmont, Mishap, No Cure, Darasuum, Maldita Gente, Commoner, Stateside and TimeXHeist

Loe Shimmy: Pretty Girls Run the World Tour
Sunday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Boogeyman
with Overstand, Phantom Bat and TA-80
Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

Geordie Greep
Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.

Revocation
Sunday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m.
with Defeated Sanity, Fuming Mouth and Weeping

Scene Queen: Metalicious
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
with Wargasm and Bailey Spinn

Castle Rat
with Unto Others and Wraith Knight
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.

All Shall Perish
with Carnifex, Extermination Dismemberment and Mauled
Thursday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m.

The Menzingers
with Hot Water Music
Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

Desert Grey Music Festival 2026
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2 p.m.
with Emerald Isle, Something Outrageous, Arsenic Kitchen, deathdotgov, No Halos, Rio Wiley, SLØWBVRN, Killed By A Yeti, An Awful Mess, Phage, Danny Silvertone, Hometurf, In Lessons, Phantom Spring, Gnumb, Sophia Bavishi, Crimmins, Shane Pogue, Chris Crawford, Yesterdayssoup and Doublespeak

Show Me the Body
Sunday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.
with Whispers, Lip Critic and Truck Violence

guardin
Sunday, Oct. 4, 8:30 p.m.
with kennedyxoxo and Fijimar

SPY
Monday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
with No Guard

Igorrr
Monday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.
with Secret Chiefs 3 and Violent Magic Orchestra

Chat Pile: Who Loves The Sun Tour 2026
with Soul Glo and Virga
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Exhorder
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m.
with No/Mas, Phantom, Intoxicated and Parched

Plini: An Unameable Desire Tour
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
with Night Verses and Portraits

UnoTheActivist: The Wolf Tour
Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.
with Diego Money

The Writ
Saturday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.
with I, Pariah and Jupiter

Quadeca
Saturday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.
with Derby and Olēka

Demon Hunter: Storm the Gates of Hell 20th Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
with Wolves at the Gate and Bloodlines

Shakey Graves
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.
with Wild Pink

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Twiztid
Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
with buffalo_farm

zzzahara and Faerybabyy
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Ghoul and Dry Socket
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Max Diaz
Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.
with All The Better and Pinup

Dead Poet Society and Honey Revenge
Sunday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.
with Hunny and Broadside

Worst Party Ever
Thursday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.
with Equipment, Flight Patterns and Ogbert The Nerd

Inoha
Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
with Buddha Trixie and Flight By Nothing

Gully Boys
Friday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m.
with Pollyanna and Faun Flora

Havok
Saturday, Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m.
with Hellripper, Slackjaw and Xoth

Armored Saint and Metal Church
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m.
with Livekill

The Haunt: The Ghost Tour
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

Bleood
Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

8Turn
Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Suicide Silence: Reminders of Hell Tour
Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
with Emmure, Angelmaker and Synestia

Jady
Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
with Colby

Turnover
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.
with Nothing and Trauma Ray

Dirtsquad
Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.
with HandsxFeet, You Me and J, Dinosaur Computer and Dangerousbeauty

Sparta
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
with Public Opinion

CupcakKe
Monday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

Lucy Bedroque
with pinponpanpon
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.

Static Dress: Injury Episode USA Tour
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
with I Promised The World, Car Underwater and Sherane

Boston Manor
Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
with Ben Quad

The Wrecks
With Worry Club and Kid Sistr
Saturday, Nov 21, 2026

Thoughts on Bowling
With Softly, HummusVacuum and MooseCreek Park
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

Miss May I and Born of Osiris
Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.
With Convictions and Downswing

Independent News in Phoenix Needs You

The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

Loading latest posts...