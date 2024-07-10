 FORM Arcosanti Arizona music festival tickets released | Phoenix New Times
Sold-out FORM Arcosanti Arizona music festival just released more tickets

The festival sold out almost immediately after announcing its return, but you've now got a second chance at snagging a ticket.
July 10, 2024
You've got another chance to get FORM Arcosanti tickets. Jacob Tyler Dunn
The return of FORM Arcosanti, the unique music festival held north of Phoenix, was big news back in March — so big, in fact, that tickets sold out almost immediately.

However, the festival announced Wednesday via email that they have released a limited number of additional tickets for people who had joined the waitlist.

People wishing to attend and get the code for tickets can join the waitlist on the FORM Arcosanti website.

The 2024 FORM Arcosanti will be held Oct. 4 to 6 up at the experimental community. The lineup includes Skrillex, Jamie xx, James Blake and many more.

Cost for the festival is $495, which includes camping and parking. Attendees can pay all at once or put $170 down and handle the rest on a payment plan.
