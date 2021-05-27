Ousted Megadeth Bassist Talking to Scottsdale Police About Filing Revenge Porn Charges

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

The fallout from David Ellefson's dismissal from Megadeth continues.

On May 26, Rolling Stone reported that the musician (and longtime Valley resident) had given a statement to the magazine about his departure from the band and the leaked video that caused it.

“Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me,” Ellefson told Rolling Stone. “The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video. Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am taking this time to be with my family. I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour.”

Sergeant Kevin Quon, public information officer for Scottsdale PD, confirmed to Phoenix New Times that Ellefson met with SPD yesterday. (New Times has also submitted a request for the police report.)

Earlier this month, a sexually explicit video of Ellefson was released on social media; the allegation was made that the recipient of the video was an underage fan. A young woman claiming to be the recipient of the video later posted on Instagram that she was of age at the time she sent the video; Ellefson posted her statement on his Instagram before going private.

Ellefson shared a statement on his Instagram earlier this month from the woman claiming to be the recipient of explicit videos he was pictured in. His account is now private. Instagram

But another Instagram user, @woahworst, shared multiple messages from fans and parents of fans alleging multiple inappropriate online exchanges between Ellefson and underage girls, some as young as 11. That account has disappeared since Monday, as has the Instagram account @canceldavidellefson.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, who also lives in Phoenix, announced Ellefson's dismissal from the band on May 24 via social media: “We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him,” the band's statement reads. “We do not take this decision lightly. While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward."

Ellefson had been with Megadeth on and off since 1983. The band has not announced a new bassist yet, but they're embarking on a tour this summer, including an August 29 stop at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix.