16 songs for a truly rocking Fourth of July playlist

But what if we celebrate the things about the season that really mattered? Like, not American politics whatsoever, but the pride we feel for how community and compassion still matter to the actually decent working class. Or, we engage in nostalgia that's not about empty promises, but how we felt alive with hope for something worth fighting for. Heck, even just the deep and cathartic power of a good meal and a solid day off.
You will, of course, need some tunes for this contextually appropriate shindig. And so below we’ve offered up a few non-traditional songs for a different kind of American celebration. Be they New Wave ballads or thrash metal jams, these songs will help you commemorate the parts of this country and holiday that actually mean a damn. God bless America? Nah, bless us for trying to still shine in this nightmare timeline with a little class and heart.