16 songs for a truly rocking Fourth of July playlist

A tracklist for a different kind of celebration of the ol' U.S. of A.
July 3, 2024
Celebrate the Fourth with these tunes. Elbo/pixabay
Admittedly, America in 2024 is really dumb and awful. It's sort of like the "Absolute Worst Hunger Games" out here, and it's easy to see why some folks would rather just let the Fourth of July pass right on by.

But what if we celebrate the things about the season that really mattered? Like, not American politics whatsoever, but the pride we feel for how community and compassion still matter to the actually decent working class. Or, we engage in nostalgia that's not about empty promises, but how we felt alive with hope for something worth fighting for. Heck, even just the deep and cathartic power of a good meal and a solid day off.

You will, of course, need some tunes for this contextually appropriate shindig. And so below we’ve offered up a few non-traditional songs for a different kind of American celebration. Be they New Wave ballads or thrash metal jams, these songs will help you commemorate the parts of this country and holiday that actually mean a damn. God bless America? Nah, bless us for trying to still shine in this nightmare timeline with a little class and heart.

Tutti Frutti,’ Little Richard

The Fourth of July isn't just the fireworks explosion to cap off the day. It's preparing for a BBQ, or driving to the lake. If you need a soundtrack for this "prep work," than "Tutti Frutti" is the perfect song to get you in the mood even if you're stuck in traffic or cutting watermelon in the kitchen. It hums with warmth and nostalgia, which are the pillars of this holiday, and it's not played nearly enough, which elevates it to the status of Christmas music. Never deny the power of "Tutti Frutti."

Welcome, Ghosts,’ Explosions in the Sky

Lots of people wouldn't dare consider the music once the actual fireworks begin, but those people are fools and suckers. If you bump this absolute ambient jam from the Texas post-rock outfit, you're instantly instilling your fireworks display with an air of robust sentimentalism and romanticism. In fact, and while it's not yet been scientifically proven, the song mimics the up and down majesty of your average fireworks display. So, turn your celebration into a version of "Friday Night Lights" with just one tune.

Enter Sandman,’ Metallica

Here's another song that needs to be accompanied by thousands of exploding fireworks. Like "Welcome, Ghosts," "Enter Sandman" has a certain structure that invokes the rhythm and intensity of gazing up at a sky full of small bombs bursting into technicolor delight. Unlike that other song, however, this one has a bit more heft and grit, and it feels like the kind of anthem for a more "America, hell yeah" kind of celebration. Each one's valid, and it's all about flying your flag, yo.

The Underdog,’ Spoon

Sort of like with "Tutti Frutti," this bona fide jam from Spoon serves a few different purposes. The general feel is all about summer, and everybody needs more songs for the season. It's also just a damn solid tune for dancing, and more people should spend the Fourth swaying around blankets in some idyllic setting. Plus, there's something vaguely patriotic about celebrating your underdog status. It's the song that has pretty much everything, like a really great potato salad.

Authority Song,’ John Mellencamp

If you want yet another jam for celebrating something vaguely American, you can't go wrong with "Authority Song." You know, that ditty about being dumb and fighting when all the world tells you that maybe you shouldn't be scraping so much? But if that kind of vaguely layered messaging just isn't your thing, "Authority Song" is just a great rock tune built for picnics, block parties, and standing in your backyard doing something slightly dangerous and/or dumb. Because sometimes you've really got to fight for a good time, yeah?

Low Rider,’ War

OK, let's cut out the politics and the contextual lyricism for a second and just enjoy the ultimate block party anthem. They don't make jams like this anymore, and "Low Rider" has that universal appeal that will get young and old off the picnic table and onto the makeshift dance floor. Plus, it's just a generally weird song, with those overly bass-heavy vocals and the slickest horns ever. It's a song that cuts directly into your brain to tell you to have a blast regardless of anything else.

Modern Love,’ David Bowie

You can't go wrong with a New Wave banger as sung by David Bowie and co-produced by Chic's own Nile Rodgers. But there's also word that this song is about addressing a certain fear of change, and how the protagonist is scared but is still trying to face that doubt and uncertainty with joy and bravery. What's that have to do with the Fourth? Well, the world is always changing, and this holiday can be a reminder to embrace that which matters most as a proper strength. Even if it's just family and the soulful power of a really good hot dog.

Graceland,’ Paul Simon

If you really want to indulge in some extra potent nostalgia this Fourth, "Graceland" will have you weeping and smiling in no time. It's about a lot of things and ideas, and that includes something as simple as bounding back from heartache through the simple power of family and community. In short, finding your own Graceland, no matter what that might look like. Plus, it's also the perfect song for long rides followed by day-drinking, and you can't ever beat that combination.

Only The Young,’ Scandal

Of all the songs on this list, this one may be the most obscure or seemingly unlikely. And that's totally cool; not everyone's celebration looks the same. But I dare you not to spin this hyper-cheesy '80s ballad at your own gathering/party; it'll add a slightly dramatic sheen to, say, stuffing your face with chips. There is a real pointed joy regarding this mournful ditty and it actually works as the proper party selection. Because every party deserves a little '80s vaguely goth majesty.

Over Seasons,’ Authority Zero

I would submit that in the history of recorded music, few songs feel as joyously overt and tailor-made for celebration than "Over Seasons." Local boys Authority Zero have made the most vivid, undeniably catchy song, and one that will strip out all your fear and doubt and leave you skanking in the summer sun. Seriously, it's got the joy and heft to make it perfect for any moment, and it'll crack open your brain to let the joy flood in. If I'm wrong, come find me in Mesa Town.

Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident),’ John Michael Montgomery

I can already hear it from some of you: "But I don't like country." Or, "I only like Eric Church." Hush, the lot of you. Your opinions on the whole multifaceted genre don't matter because this song is another that transcends context. It demands you to get up and get moving, and no matter where you're celebrating, it's going to make you want to embrace love and life in the most wonderfully cheesy manner conceivable. Seriously, deny this barn-burner at your own peril.

Its My Life,’ Bon Jovi

This latter-day Bon Jovi song is admittedly cheesier than three slices of Kraft singles on your burger. But you also can't deny the sheer chutzpah and passion that's exuded here, and how it had a certain kind of resurgence post-9/11. Because, at the end of the day, it's a deeply American song, a joyous and unrelenting celebration of going it your own way and damning all the haters. The fact that there's still a tinge of hair metal oomph within is just a neat lil' bonus.

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,’ Bruce Springsteen

Are there more grandiose and/or patriotic songs from The Boss? Oh, you know it. But this song, which is seemingly about how Springsteen and The E Street Band first got together, is still a jam for sure. Yes, a more understated, "your parents dancing in the lawn" kind of a jam, but maybe that's just what we need more of these days. That, and there's something about a song detailing the formation of a true superpower that just feels extra right. Even if the USA ain’t exactly Bruce and company.

Our House,’ Madness

OK, not everyone's down with ska, and that's totally alright considering everything. But in defense of this general '80s standout, it moves beyond your traditional ska song shape/structure and into the realm of universal pop banger. It's a song about the imperfectness of the "good old days," and how a life worth living is about celebrating that warm haze as much as the way it's just a dream by now. Maybe that's a bit of a buzzkill, but it's one worth spinning time and again.

Cemetery Gates,’ Pantera

On the one hand, we've got the oversized rock songs covered thanks to Metallica and Explosions in the Sky. At the same time, those songs aren't nearly as terrifying and oddly poetic as this Pantera standout. It'll add a slightly weird, somewhat menacing tone to your fireworks display and/or party in general, and maybe that's a good thing. Because nostalgia and patriotism are cool, but so are big crunchy hooks that mess with your brain and get people a different kind of hyped up.

Vertigo,’ U2

Some folks have been disrespecting U2 since Apple included 2014's "Songs of Innocence" for free on iTunes. But in case you need a fully solid reminder about the group's true power, then "Vertigo" will help you remember that U2 is one of the world's best rock bands for a reason. Namely, because they make really odd but nonetheless powerful tones, and few groups could count to "1, 2, 3, 14" in Spanish and still be cool. Embrace their singular U2-ness, and I promise that you'll be soaring in no time.
