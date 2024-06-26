Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Phoenix

Dozens of fireworks displays will happen on July 3 and 4 across metro Phoenix as locals celebrate America’s 248th birthday. Most will also offer festivities along with all the pyrotechnics, including live music and entertainment, games, food vendors and other fun.
Here’s a complete rundown of where you can watch skyrockets in flight throughout the Valley.
Red, White and Choo Choo
Sunday, June 30
McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 E. Indian Bend Road, ScottsdaleGet an early start to your Independence Day festivities at this annual event. Kid-friendly activities like water slides, foam cannons, bounce houses and face-painting are from 4 to 7 p.m. Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. and unlimited train and carousel rides are available until 8:45 p.m. The fireworks are at 9 p.m. Admission is $15, free for children 2 and under.
Anthem Independence Day Celebration
Wednesday, July 3
Anthem Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway Anthem’s festivities from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. will include interactive activities, music, roving entertainers, music, a beer garden and food vendors. The fireworks are at 9 p.m., weather and fire conditions permitting. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Admission is free, but unlimited access to water slides and an obstacle course is $20 in advance and $25 on-site.
Celebrate America!
Wednesday, July 3
Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., PeoriaThis celebration on the shores of Lake Pleasant starts at 5 p.m. with food trucks, vendors, live music, water slides, bounce houses for children and more. The fireworks are at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs and coolers are welcome. Admission is free, but parking is $27.50 in advance and $35 at the event.
Light Up the Sky Fireworks Event
Wednesday, July 3
American Family Fields of Phoenix, 3600 N. 51st Ave. A fireworks show will cap off this pre-Independence Day event at American Family Fields of Phoenix (formerly Maryvale Baseball Park) from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.
Stars and Stripes Rooftop Party
Wednesday, July 3
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowellThe roof of We-Ko-Pa’s parking garage will host a fireworks viewing party with a live band and DJ, food and beverages for purchase and a complimentary gift upon entry. Doors are at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks are at 9:05 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Apache Junction’s 4th of July
Thursday, July 4
Superstition Shadows Park, 1091 W. Southern Ave., Apache JunctionApache Junction’s free festivities will happen from 6 to 10 p.m. in the area south of Superstition Shadows Park’s skate park. Expect game booths, food trucks, kids' activities and live music, as well as a float contest for bicycles, tricycles and wagons. The fireworks commence at 8:30 p.m.
Arizona Celebration of Freedom
Thursday, July 4
Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., MesaEmbrace the spirt of Independence Day at this downtown Mesa event, which includes Revolutionary War reenactments, a patriotic superhero stunt show, history displays, a naturalization ceremony and the “Let Freedom Ring” laser show. Or you can bring blankets, coolers, chairs and a picnic to enjoy on the lawn. Live music, games, arts and culture booths, cool zones and a food court are planned. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. with the fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. Free.
Art of Noize Car Show and Fireworks Celebration
Thursday, July 4
Victory Sports Park, 22603 N. 43rd Ave., GlendaleCustom cars will be displayed at this event, which starts at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. Outside food or drinks are prohibited except for small bottles of water. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. There’s a $30 entry fee per vehicle for the car show.
Avondale Light Up The Sky
Thursday, July 4
Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, AvondalePhoenix Raceway’s parking lot will host Avondale’s Independence Day celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Highlights include a corn maze, sports activities, tailgating, food trucks, vendors, live music and a free speech zone. A VIP area will have DJs, prize raffles, gourmet food options and a private patio with games. A fireworks spectacular is at 8:25 p.m. General admission is free while VIP passes are $35 for ages 3 to 15 and $55 for ages 16 and up.
Buckeye’s Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 4
Buckeye Airport, 3000 S. Palo Verde Road, BuckeyeThis free tailgate-style event from 6 to 9 p.m. will offer live music, vendors and “All-American eats and treats” from food trucks. The fireworks are at 8:30 p.m. Blankets and chairs are encouraged or you can watch from your car.
Chandler’s All-American Bash
Thursday, July 4
Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., ChandlerLocal R&B legends Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns will perform from 7:05 to 8:05 p.m. and 8:25 to 9:25 p.m. with a five-minute pyrotechnic show starting at 8:20 p.m. The free event starts at 7 p.m. and yard games and food vendors are also promised.
Fabulous Phoenix 4th
Thursday, July 4
Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road The Valley’s longest-running Fourth of July event will offer a mix of fun and festivities from 6 to 10 p.m. A car show, food and drinks, craft vendors, a kids’ area with rides and inflatables, live music and giveaways are planned. The largest fireworks display in the southwest starts at 9:30 p.m. Backpacks, bags, coolers, water and shade items are permitted. Admission is free.
Fourth at the Fountain
Thursday, July 4
Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain HillsAn evening of live music, prizes and vendors will culminate with a “majestic” fireworks display at 9 p.m. over the fountain, which will be illuminated in red, white and blue. Cover band Rock Lobster performs at 7:30 p.m. and the public can bring chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Start time is 7 p.m. and admission is free.
Fourth of July Fireworks Show
Thursday, July 4
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, 4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Road, GlendaleHurricane Harbor will stay open late on Independence Day for a festive fireworks display starting at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $39 when purchased online in advance.
Gilbert 4th of July Celebration
Thursday, July 4
Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, GilbertThe pre-fireworks entertainment at this Independence Day celebration will include country music from Chad Freeman and Redline, Dirt Road and Keith Ormrod. A drone and fireworks show takes place at 8:50 p.m. General admission is free and parking is $15 per vehicle. A VIP experience featuring premier lawn seating and other perks are $30 to $50 per person.
Goodyear's Star Spangled 4th
Thursday, July 4
Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear
Goodyear Recreation Campus, 420 Estrella Way, GoodyearGoodyear is offering two free Independence Day celebrations, each with its own vibe. Goodyear Ballpark will host a laid-back kickback with yard games, arts and crafts, live music and a bubble zone. The Goodyear Recreation Campus will feature a high-energy affair with DJs, a dance party, inflatables, food trucks and photo ops. Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. at both locations.
Great American 4th
Tuesday, July 4
Copper Sky Recreation Complex, 44345 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., MaricopaThe Great American 4th in Maricopa is two celebrations in one. A pool party at the Aquatics Center starts at 6 p.m. and includes a rock wall, lazy river and DJ sets. Admission is $10 to $20. The park’s great lawn will host a free event at 7 p.m. with food live music, a beer tent, vendors, food trucks, a kids' zone and waterslides. The fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.
Peoria's All-American Festival
Thursday, July 4
Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave., PeoriaFireworks won’t be the only must-see attraction at this annual outdoor party from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be BMX performances, carnival-style games, glow items and giveaways for the first 5,000 people and music from ’80s New Wave tribute The Spazmatics. Food and drink vendors will be available. General admission is free. A VIP package with access to air-conditioned areas, private amenities and complimentary food and drinks is $45.
Schnepf Farms' Hometown 4th
Thursday, July 4
Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen CreekHomespun fun awaits at Schnepf Farms during an evening of fireworks, craft vendors, games, a patriotic program, outdoor activities, live music, water inflatables and food trucks. Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission is $39.99 per carload. VIP tickets are $125 and include a barbecue dinner, unlimited soft drinks, private parking, up-front viewing of the fireworks and more.
Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road, ScottsdaleActivities at this Independence Day event include water balloon tossing battle, bull-riding and mutton-busting sessions, a slider-eating contest, cake walks, musical chairs and a parade of heroes. The fireworks display, touted as the largest in Scottsdale, starts at 9 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission with access to WestWorld’s air-conditioned North Hall and Rodeo Arena, a premium fireworks viewing area, live entertainment and vendors selling food is $25. A package with the same perks plus an all-you-can-eat feast with barbecue and hamburgers is $50 for adults and $30 for kids 5 to 10. If you only want to watch the fireworks, it’s $20 per vehicle.
Splash and Sparklers
Thursday, July 4
W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, ScottsdaleThe W’s WET Deck will be aglow with high-style thrills during a 21-and-over pool party and night swim on Independence Day. A fireworks show over the hotel starts at 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $25 and table packages start at $500.
Surprise’s Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 4
Mark Coronado Park, 15960 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise
Surprise Stadium, 15850 N. Bullard Ave., SurpriseSurprise’s fireworks display kicks off at 8:45 p.m. with viewing from two locations. Surprise Stadium will host a free game between the Oakland A’s and the Texas Rangers minor league teams at 5 p.m. and will remain open afterward. Meanwhile, Mark Coronado Park will feature food trucks and live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Tempe 4th of July Celebration
Thursday, July 4
Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, TempeTempe Town Lake will be the backdrop for a massive fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, Tempe Beach Park will host live music, games, photo ops, and a family fun zone. General admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children 5 and up, and free for kids 4 and under. VIP tickets are $100 for adults and $50 for children 5 and up, offering perks like an exclusive viewing area, a souvenir gift and a catered dinner and dessert bar.
Tolleson 4th of July Celebration
Thursday, July 4
Tolleson Veterans Park, 8601 W. Van Buren St., TollesonThis family-friendly event will include water slides, live entertainment, free watermelon and a fireworks display. Hours are 4 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Westgate Fireworks Fest
Thursday, July 4
Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., GlendaleKids will enjoy the splash zone, airbrush tattoos, and classically restored fire trucks at Westgate’s free event from 6 to 9 p.m., while adults can check out an open-air beer garden and live music. The fireworks start at 9 p.m. and can be seen from almost anywhere with the best visibility along Sunrise Boulevard.