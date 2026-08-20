Imagine Dragons to headline Concert in the Coliseum at 2027 Phoenix Open

Imagine Dragons performing at the Rock In Rio Festival in Brazil in 2024. The multiplatinum rock band headlines the 2027 Concert in the Coliseum at the WM Phoenix Open in February.

One of metro Phoenix’s biggest concerts of 2027 just teed up.

Grammy-winning rock band Imagine Dragons will headline the 2027 Concert in the Coliseum at the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday, Feb. 6, taking over the tournament’s infamous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

Counting Crows, the rock act best known for ’90s hits like “Mr. Jones” and “A Long December,” will open the concert. Organizers announced the lineup Thursday.

Venue gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Performance times haven’t been announced.

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The Concert in the Coliseum features one of the Valley’s most unusual concert setups, with an outdoor stage built in the middle of the stadium-like 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. The gig serves as a kickoff to the WM Phoenix Open, taking place days before the popular golf tournament.

It’s separate from the Coors Light Birds Nest, the annual concert series taking place over four nights during the Phoenix Open within a 50,000-square-foot tent located next to TPC Scottsdale.

The Concert in the Coliseum debuted in 2022 and has previously been headlined by Blake Shelton, Maroon 5 and Post Malone. Earlier this year, marquee rock act The Killers delivered a stellar set of their biggest hits to an enormous, if slightly uninterested, crowd at the 16th hole.

Imagine Dragons shouldn’t have any trouble attracting their own throng to the Concert in the Coliseum in February. The multiplatinum act has spawned numerous hits across its six-album discography over the past 18 years, including chart-toppers like “Radioactive,” “Believer,” “Demons” and “Thunder.”

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The band last performed in the Valley at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in 2024.

When do Imagine Dragons tickets for the WM Phoenix Open go on sale?

General admission tickets for Imagine Dragons and Counting Crows at the 16th hole go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, via wmphoenixopen.com.

Prices for Concert in the Coliseum tickets haven’t been announced yet.

The Concert in the Coliseum at the WM Phoenix Open is a 21-and-over event.

When is the WM Phoenix Open?

The 2027 WM Phoenix Open runs from Feb. 8 to 14 at the TPC Scottsdale. Select tickets to the event are currently on sale to the public.