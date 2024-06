Judas Priest announces new leg of tour, including Phoenix concert

Tuesday morning, heavy metal titans Judas Priest announced the second leg of their Invincible Shield Tour with special guest Sabaton.The tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 18.Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is a longtime Valley resident ; he's lived in Paradise Valley since the 1980s.The last local Judas Priest show was a March 2022 gig at Arizona Financial Theatre.Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday on the Judas Priest website The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 13, Montreal, Bell CentreSept. 14, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Fallsview Casino ResortSept. 17, Sterling Heights, Mich., Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSept. 19, Milwaukee, Miller High Life TheatreSept. 21, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Alliant Energy PowerHouseSept. 22, Sioux Falls, S.D., Denny Sanford Premier CenterSept. 24, Rochester, Minn., Mayo Civic Center ArenaSept. 25, Omaha, Neb., Baxter ArenaSept. 27, Rockford, Ill., BMO CenterSept. 29, Louisville, Ky., Louder Than Life - FestivalOct. 1, Independence, Mo., Cable Dahmer ArenaOct. 3, Billings, Mont., First Interstate Arena at MetraParkOct. 5, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mountain America CenterOct. 6, Spokane, Wash., Spokane ArenaOct. 9, Everett, Wash., Angel of the Winds ArenaOct. 10, Portland, Ore., Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the CloudsOct. 12, Sacramento, Calif., After Shock FestivalOct. 13, Reno, Nev., Grand Sierra Resort and CasinoOct. 15, Los Angeles, YouTube TheaterOct. 16, Las Vegas, Bakkt Theater at Planet HollywoodOct. 20, Loveland, Colo., Blue ArenaOct. 22, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar LandOct. 24, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance AmphitheaterOct. 26, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory