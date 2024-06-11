Judas Priest announces new leg of tour, including Phoenix concert

Tuesday morning, heavy metal titans Judas Priest announced the second leg of their Invincible Shield Tour with special guest Sabaton.
The tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 18.
Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is a longtime Valley resident; he's lived in Paradise Valley since the 1980s.
The last local Judas Priest show was a March 2022 gig at Arizona Financial Theatre.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday on the Judas Priest website.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Sept. 13, Montreal, Bell Centre
Sept. 14, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Fallsview Casino Resort
Sept. 17, Sterling Heights, Mich., Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept. 19, Milwaukee, Miller High Life Theatre
Sept. 21, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Sept. 22, Sioux Falls, S.D., Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sept. 24, Rochester, Minn., Mayo Civic Center Arena
Sept. 25, Omaha, Neb., Baxter Arena
Sept. 27, Rockford, Ill., BMO Center
Sept. 29, Louisville, Ky., Louder Than Life - Festival
Oct. 1, Independence, Mo., Cable Dahmer Arena
Oct. 3, Billings, Mont., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Oct. 5, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mountain America Center
Oct. 6, Spokane, Wash., Spokane Arena
Oct. 9, Everett, Wash., Angel of the Winds Arena
Oct. 10, Portland, Ore., Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 12, Sacramento, Calif., After Shock Festival
Oct. 13, Reno, Nev., Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Oct. 15, Los Angeles, YouTube Theater
Oct. 16, Las Vegas, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct. 18, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 20, Loveland, Colo., Blue Arena
Oct. 22, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct. 24, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Oct. 26, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory