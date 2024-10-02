Kacey Musgraves dazzled the crowd during Sept. 27 Glendale show

Nickel Creek: Harmonious perfection meets playful energy

click to enlarge Father John Misty performs at Desert Diamond Arena on Sept. 27. Neil Schwartz Photography

Father John Misty: a poet and performer at his best

click to enlarge Kacey Musgraves performs at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 27. Neil Schwartz Photography

Kacey Musgraves: a cosmic journey wrapped in glitter and denim

Final thoughts

Three unique performances, three distinct experiences and one unforgettable night happened at Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well Tour. As the stars aligned at the Desert Diamond Arena on Sept. 27, the eclectic sounds of Kacey Musgraves, featuring Nickel Creek and Father John Misty, transported the audience through a whirlwind of genres, emotions and stunning visuals.Nickel Creek opened the night with their signature blend of progressive bluegrass and folk. The four-piece band — guitar, violin, mandolin and upright bass — looked sharp in suits, with the violinist standing out in a stunning pink dress and black boots. As they played, the chemistry between the members was electric. Their crisp and flawless harmonies gave the impression that more than four musicians were on stage. The interplay of their instruments made the small band feel as dynamic as a 10-piece ensemble.Notable moments included jaw-dropping mandolin and violin solos, which energized the crowd. A surprising highlight was their playful yet powerful cover of Britney Spears's "Toxic," where the violinist masterfully delivered the iconic melody. Throughout the set, the flashing lights synchronized with the tempo, enhancing the drama of each note, while the beautiful blue and purple spotlights bathed the stage in a dreamlike atmosphereFather John Misty followed, bringing his unique blend of humor, poetry and theatricality to the stage. Dressed in his signature black suit with an unbuttoned white shirt, Josh Tillman immediately commanded the stage. Though the initial set suffered from overpowering bass, it wasn't long before the sound balanced, allowing Tillman's rich, unmistakable voice to captivate the room.Visually, Misty's performance embraced a classic, almost cinematic feel. Black-and-white screens at the top of the stage depicted retro visuals, while soft, warm spotlights poured from the sides, painting the scene in an almost vintage-like setting. The most striking visual came from the large stage curtain projection, which, despite the crowd's size, gave the impression of a classic, intimate performance space.The night was full of memorable moments. An emotional guitar solo brought the audience to a hush. Misty's voice soared with haunting beauty, particularly during crowd favorites like "Real Love Baby" and "Honeybear," which had fans singing along with glee. His banter between songs was as sharp as ever, mixing deep reflection on love with hilarious self-deprecating humor. At one point, he even paused to wish the lead guitarist a happy birthday, reinforcing the sense of camaraderie and humility that defines his performances.Closing the night was the always glamorous Kacey Musgraves, who transformed the venue into a cosmic dreamland. Accompanied by her seven-piece band dressed in matching denim outfits, Kacey exuded warmth and effortless confidence. The audience — dressed in cowboy hats, glitter and flowery outfits — was visibly buzzing with anticipation, and when Musgraves stepped on stage, a sea of phone screens immediately lit up to capture the moment.Musgraves' set was a visual feast. LED lights moved rhythmically above the crowd while colorful smoke flowed from the stage, creating an ethereal ambiance. The two-stage setup added a unique element, with a secondary stage in the middle of the general admission standing area featuring a giant replica of Saturn overhead. At one point, Kacey appeared to ascend a mound on the main stage as if she floated into the heavens amidst rolling fog and pink lights.Musically, Kacey's vocals were light and delicate yet full of emotion, showcasing her natural ease on stage. Fans belted out the lyrics to hits like "Slow Burn" and "Happy & Sad," frolicking in the purple and pink glow of the lights. The energy peaked when she invited Nickel Creek back on stage for a surprise cover of SZA's "Kill Bill," blending genres in a spontaneous and joyful way.Notable moments of the set included an adorable birthday shoutout to a fan in the front row and her playful recounting of being told to say "Hello, Glendale" but opting for "Hello, Greater Phoenix area," much to the crowd's delight. The night's culmination came as Kacey played under the giant Saturn, leading a chorus of voices singing in unison to an acoustic rendition of "Follow Your Arrow" — a perfect blend of euphoria and togetherness.From Nickel Creek's flawless harmonies to Father John Misty's poetic introspection and Kacey Musgraves' cosmic stage show and vocals, the night was a brilliant tapestry of sound, visuals, and connection. Each artist brought their unique energy to the stage, leaving the audience in awe and proving again why live music is an experience like no other.