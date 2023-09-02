 Metallica's second concert in Phoenix has been postponed | Phoenix New Times
Metallica's second Phoenix show on Sept. 3 has been postponed. Here's why

The final installment of Metallica's weekend of Glendale concerts won't be happening on Sunday.
September 2, 2023
Metallica's second show this weekend has been postponed.
The second night of Metallica's Glendale shows at State Farm stadium has been postponed.

The Sept. 3 show was canceled Saturday afternoon because lead singer James Hetfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement on social media reads, "We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James. We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday."

All tickets for Sunday will be honored at the Sept. 9 show. For more information, including refund details, visit the SeatGeek website.

Although the concert has been postponed, all of the M72 Weekend Takeover events, such as related concerts and the pop-up shop, are still occurring as scheduled.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
