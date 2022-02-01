New Music From Metro Phoenix Artists You May Have Missed

<a href="https://barefootaz.bandcamp.com/album/the-whole-year-inn">The Whole Year Inn by Barefoot</a>

It’s a new year, and that means change is inevitable. But while you’re losing weight, or trying to stop smoking, the column is also undergoing a minor transformation. Because in the two years that thehas put out this column, we recognize that not enough is being done. There are still plenty of artists who aren’t getting their time in the spotlight, and that’s a detriment to the entire arts and culture scene.So, in the name of greater exposure, we’re opening this space up to hopefully spotlight even more great music. It's a chance to see a greater picture of what's happening across the city, and to foster good old-fashioned musical discovery. Three cheers to awesome new music, however it may sound.Several local artists reached out about the latest album from this "swampy space blues" band. And rightfully so, as this month’sis packed full of songs that toe the line between cosmic grandeur and dirty rock ‘n’ roll. But pay special attention to "Sunrise Rider," a grimy, hyperkinetic jam that tests listeners' stamina across three blistering minutes.According to the members of Proper Pet, they "got tired of being sad, so we started a band." Maybe there are better uses for one's time than playing pop music, but Proper Pat doesn't seem to mind. Their new single, "This Is it," emphasizes earnest lyricism and the kind of ironically sad vibes that feel genuinely cathartic. Expect more tunes like this when the pair release theirLP sometime in 2022.You’ve got to love a band with the grace and humor to use puns in their album title. As it turns out, though, there’s plenty more to love about this Phoenix band’s latest album.exemplifies Barefoot’s hook-centric, totally accessible take on indie rock a la Thrice and Circa Survive, including the utterly soaring "Air You Call." Come for the wordplay, stay for the heartfelt rock goodness.Technically, Weston Smith is from Phoenix. But the songwriter/musician operates out of his own so-called "Crystal Kingdom," where he doles out the romantic, nostalgia-tinged synthpop of his latest album,. Songs like "Dry Dry Desert" prove that his little world is one where the '80s are alive and well and great music is powerful to the point of being all-consuming.With, singer-songwriter Taylor Glasheen launches a career in earnest. As far as debut albums are concerned, the entire nine-track LP defines a kind of down-trodden, utterly heartbreaking take on old-school country and western. Give an extra spin to "Mogolion" — it may pick up the pace considerably, but Glasheen's heart-on-sleeve honesty remains front and center.Fans of Katie Mae and the Lubrication will recognize that hugely talented singer as a core member of this kooky psych-rock band. The swirling ecstasy of songs like "Fire," from February's six-trackEP, are a galaxy away from Mae's main gig. However, a certain down-home charm and sentiment remain steadfast amid all that wondrous experimentation.Sort of like with Mississippi Nova, this Phoenix-based alt-rock band was touted by other local acts. There’s not a whole lot of info available, but "Way Out" is the kind of music that all mysterious young acts should lead with. It's three minutes of snarling, uneven alt rock akin to some revitalized, extra nihilistic Candlebox, and that's all you ever need to know.Life in the desert often makes for truly bizarre art. Case in point: Social Raygun Music, the extra bizarre project of local musician Andrew L. Lewis. With songs like the menacing, Tool-adjacent "100 Battles," the 13-trackfeels like a perfect commentary on our very weird modern age. Should we perhaps beworried now?The Valley’s country scene tends toward lots of mainstream-leaning acts and more blues-inspired fare. But Hank Topless perpetuates this state’s great honky-tonk scene with. The LP’s charm, wit, and country-fried grooves are exemplified in "Cut My Head Off," demonstrating that Mr. Topless has the humor and heart to bring true honky-tonk to the masses.Local rapper KRXS recently released, a six-track EP blending distinct emo and pop-punk vibes in equal parts. But even KRXS' non-official releases are impressive, including the song "HuMTiShLuMPti," which was tossed up on SoundCloud in early January. This trunk-rattling, stream of emo consciousness could have easily been an EP standout.