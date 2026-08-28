One-armed teen drumming phenom to debut new band

Marcus Klepacki, born without a right arm or a thumb on his left hand, tears it up on the drums for Third Man Factor.

Marcus Klepacki of the band Third Man Factor thinks it’s hilarious when people he meets ask him if he’s heard of Def Leppard, the 1980s British hair rockers known for tunes like “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Photograph” and “Rock of Ages.”

After all, there aren’t too many one-armed drummers out there, and Klepacki, 19, of Phoenix, has that in common with Rick Allen, who lost his left arm in a 1984 car crash and staged a comeback in 1986. It would be weird if he hadn’t heard of Def Leppard.

But that’s where the comparisons end.

Klepacki didn’t lose his limb in an accident; he was born without a right arm and no thumb on his left hand. And he doesn’t use an electronic drum kit, as Allen does, preferring to play on an average acoustic kit.

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He does keep an open mind about it, though, saying, “I’m not against the technology; it’s mainly the music I’m not a fan of.”

Klepacki’s drum instructor, Mark Savale, who’s the regional director of Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, says, “Yes, he’s heard of Def Leppard. The only difference is that Marcus is better than him. And I truly believe he is. I think people need to know that Marcus, he’s not good for having one arm; he’s just good.”

Klepacki has been playing drums since around age 10, and his new band, Third Man Factor, will make its public debut at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe. Other bands include Just About Halfway, RINO, The Hard Bop Group, Band of Fools and The Black Hole.

The band includes Klepacki, bassist Noah Paz of Tempe, guitarist Ben Pakula of Scottsdale, vocalist Fletcher Placko of Tempe and guitarist Chris Sanchez of Tempe. Most of them met through Arizona State University’s popular music program.

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Third Man Factor got the gig at Yucca after the mother of the frontman for The Black Hole, the headliner, saw Klepacki at an open mic at the Solid Rock Teen Center in Phoenix. Ironically, he was playing guitar at the time, which he picked up more recently when he figured out he could lay it down like a slide guitar.

(Side note: A post of Klepacki playing guitar on @thirdman.factor on Instagram went viral, racking up over 100,000 likes.)

Third Man Factor’s influences lean toward ’90s alternative and grunge bands, Klepacki says, but they’re still evolving. His personal drum heroes include Neil Peart of Rush, John Bonham of Led Zeppelin, Stewart Copeland of The Police, Buddy Rich and Meg White; his favorite band is the White Stripes.

Whether on guitar or drums, Klepacki plays by “experimenting, trying whatever might work,” and playing in the way that’s most comfortable, he notes.

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When Klepacki started lessons at the Solid Rock Teen Center, Savale taught him using only one arm and figured out ways to get a fuller sound.

Now, Savale says, Klepacki is a better drummer than he is, and it only took a couple of years. Savale says he coaches Klepacki on techniques he can’t even do himself, such as a Purdie shuffle.

“It blew my mind when I saw Marcus do that,” Savale says.

Klepacki is also a seasoned performer, although he’s barely old enough to vote. He’s drummed about half a dozen times in bands at Alice Cooper’s charity events, and he’s played in marching band and concert band at Shadow Mountain High School, local band showcases, college shows and at open mics.

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“It’s graduated to where I’m playing drums for him because now he plays guitar and sings,” Savale says. “It seems unfair that he has that much talent.”

Third Man Factor’s vocalist, Placko, says he enjoys being in a band with Klepacki because he’s fun to be around and a good collaborator who lets the other members contribute creatively. He also respected Klepacki’s musicianship from the first time they were placed in a band together in a class.

“(At) the first rehearsal, clearly, this guy could play,” Placko says. “One arm be damned, he could play.”

He adds, “The only thing that made me a little hesitant was that I like metal breakdowns, and he doesn’t.”

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From left to right, Third Man Factor members guitarist Chris Sanchez, vocalist Fletcher Placko, drummer Marcus Klepacki, guitarist Ben Pakula and bassist Noah Paz rehearse at ASU’s Fusion on First. Geri Koeppel

Rising above the challenges

Klepacki not only has excelled despite his disability, but also overcame serious health challenges from a young age.

Diagnosed with scoliosis at age 3, he wore a back brace most of his life from kindergarten until just before starting high school. He also underwent chemotherapy for leukemia for three and a half years starting at age 7.

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Dr. Greg White, head of pediatric spinal surgery at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and a bass player in the cover band Central Line, performed Klepacki’s scoliosis surgery in 2021. Klepacki and a former band opened for Central Line at Copper Blues Live Desert Ridge in 2024.

Through it all, his parents, Alex and Melissa Klepacki, raised him with all the usual childhood activities. He went to birthday parties; he took swimming lessons. And they had a village to help.

“Between all of our friends and all of our family, they really supported our family,” he says. “And any medical person that we’ve come in touch with has been amazing. All of his teachers, all of his aides at school, every nurse I’ve ever met — everybody has always been so sweet with us.”

Alex and Marcus credit Solid Rock Teen Center for being caring, welcoming and supportive, too.

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However, Klepacki says, “I also learned not to accept pity. I learned to ask for help when I need it but not think of myself negatively.”

While the ultimate goal for Klepacki and Third Man Factor is to become famous rockstars packing arenas — like pretty much every band starting out — he’s confident he’ll have a career in music in some respect, whether it’s producing or doing session work.

The question is not whether Klepacki will succeed in music, Savale states, but when, noting that it’s only a matter of time.

“If he wants to, he will find a way,” Savale says.

Klepacki says, “Part of my attitude is: I went through some of the hardest things people could go through early on. Whatever challenges I face, a lot of them are going to be easier.”