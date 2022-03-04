Phoenix Indie Rockers Prince Mirth Celebrate Their Record Deal With a Party at Rebel Lounge

Prince Mirth Signing Party

If you’re attending Prince Mirth’s record label signing party on Friday, March 4, at Rebel Lounge, the band is going to provide you with a barf bag as part of the experience.No, the indie rock band featuring Josiah Guthrie (guitar/keys/vocals), Robbie Cohen (guitar/bass/vocals), and Mike Cassidy (drums) doesn’t want to make you puke. They want you to know that you’re in for a ride. Hopefully, you take the bag home as a fun souvenir and understand the gesture as part of their collective sense of humor.The band celebrates their recently inked multi-album deal with Arizona-based label Fervor Records.will be the first full-length release, with its first single, “Alright,” dropping on March 22. Another single follows on May 27.The band members are happy about these recent events, mainly because they didn’t have a list of expectations.“We were old friends, honestly, who had played in different versions of bands with each other years ago,” Cassidy says. “In the last year, two of us wound up moving a few doors down from each other without knowing that was going to happen. Then, we started playing music together again."He adds that it has been “kind of odd” how everything has happened. “It was just, like, an art project for us to do. We did some recordings, got them mixed and mastered, and then the person mixing them asked if they could send the songs to Fervor. We were on board with that, and we got signed in January. Doors keep opening, and we keep waking through them, I guess.”Cohen, who is also in another local band called Book of Shred, and Guthrie are Prince Mirth’s primary songwriters.“We had all these pieces of songs and different ideas, and it just made sense to collaborate and bring it all together and record," Cohen says.Rather than trying to create one defining style, the band celebrate how all their interests come together to create their songs.“One of the cool things about the record is that it’s not drilled down to one style,” Cassidy says. “It’s like what Robbie was saying about starting with different fragments — it results in diverse sounds. We have a mostly-instrumental post-rock song, a piano ballad, several indie rock songs. Lots of different tones and styles, but they have a through-line that runs between them.”“You can hear many things in this first record that we’re influenced by,” Cassidy adds, “from doo wop to punk, grunge, blues, and country. The album is littered with all of these little flourishes and touches that come from different places.”Cohen agrees. “It’s like an everything bagel — you get a different flavor with every bite, but you like the whole thing.”He’s right. Tracks on this upcoming release take plenty of sonic twists and turns. Their bagel is multiflavored for sure.“I Do Just Fine” is a rocker slightly reminiscent of The Strokes in its progression and vocal inflections. Its hooks keep you rocking, and you continue swaying as it descends into a stark but plucky ending where melancholy meets pep.On “King Saul No. 5,” the gravy gets thicker. The riffs and vocals are guttural and gritty with an underlying blues homage. Those elements give way to a marching, stompy drumbeat that gives the song even more weight. “Guide Away” is a sweet ballad until it’s not. It gets loud, broad, and bold before taking it back down to lull you through its ending.When the second record comes out, don’t be surprised to hear the band further explore sounds they dig, including country.Their penchant for eclecticism is also a part of Friday’s live event. The bill includes bands that play folk and metal, respectively. And they want you to have a good time.“We pride ourselves on the live show and having much energy in that space,” Cassidy says. “That’s how it was for us in other bands we’ve been in, and it is elemental to the three of us as players.”After this celebration of the record deal with Fervor is done, the band plans to hit the road for some touring of the West Coast in June and will make their way back home for an official record release party.