Phoenix readers react to Piestewa sunrise drummer social media backlash

"Hikers are overly pretentious, emotional, and straight up Karens."
September 3, 2025
Image: Piestewa Peak in Phoenix.
Piestewa Peak in Phoenix. Joseph Gage/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr
Last week, we reported on Phoenix Reddit getting uppity over a local drummer’s sunrise performances disturbing their Piestewa Peak, not to mention the divisive discussion that followed.

The drama kicked off Aug. 27, when a post titled “Piestewa sunrise drummer: nobody likes you” was appeared on r/Phoenix. User soyouaintgot2 laid into an unnamed local percussionist who turned the mountain into his personal venue and “forcing everyone to hear your noise.”

The original poster has since deleted their account (we’re guessing it was a burner), and deleted the text from the post, which was locked by r/Phoenix’s mods. Comments from other Reddit users over the issue remain from both sides of the issue.

Many Redditors joined in on pounding the drummer over the morning performances disturbing. One called it “Musical public masturbation,” while another asked, “Should I lug my JBL boom box up there and play baby shark next to him?”
Hikers walk along the trail inside the Phoenix Mountain Preserve nearby the Piestewa Peak Recreation Area.
Others sprang to the drummer’s defense. Some said they didn’t mind it. “I didn't realize he was bothersome to others. I never had a problem with his drum,” one commenter stated.

Some Reddit users speculated the public percussionist is Ken Koshio, the Japanese-born taiko drummer and singer-songwriter who has reportedly performed daily sunrise sessions atop Piestewa Peak for years.

Phoenix New Times reached out to Koshio for comment but was unable to reach him. His son stated that the musician was currently at a conference but was aware of the Reddit post.

The hullabaloo over the issue wasn’t limited to just Reddit. Our story trended on the New Times website for multiple days. Meanwhile, two Facebook posts touting the story generated at total 361 comments, 47 shares and 420 reactions.

Comments were not as divisive over the matter as on Reddit. Some were downright hilarious.

Robert felt like the percussionist should take his drum home:
At sunrise 530 am ... go beat your drum in the garage like a normal person
Joe provided some elegaic support for the drummer:
If I’m out early hiking near there, I love to hear his drumming echoing off the cliffs announcing the sunrise. Impressive that someone hikes up there to the top every morning. He only drums for about a minute, so I think folks should be able to deal with that.
Daniel thinks the haters should zip it:
I hope he never stops. go change your diapers if you don’t like it.
JB was of a similar mindset and also took a shot at the NIMBY hiking crowd:
I'm a hiker and can say first hand, in general, hikers are overly pretentious, emotional, and straight up Karens. They hate everything that isn't exactly the way they want it.
William apparently thinks the drummer is in a local metal band:
I choose to imagine that it's a guy who carries a full drum kit up the mountain and busts out a sick drum solo every morning.
TJ said it could be worse:
Be careful what you wish for. He might decide bagpipes are easier to lug up and down the mountain.
Norm thought it’s an opportunity for a jam session.
Bring up your harmonica and learn to play beside him. He’ll love it!
Chase has his own ideas:
If you cover a song by Ministry you can stay
Tiffany kept things short and sweet in her defense of the drummer.
let the man play
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
[email protected]
Instagram
