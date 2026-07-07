Hear Jack White’s new album early at Phoenix listening parties

Jack White will release his seventh solo studio album, “Frozen Charlotte,” on Friday, July 10. To celebrate, record stores around the Valley are hosting listening parties, and you’re invited.

You’ll actually be getting an early earful of “Frozen Charlotte”: The parties are all scheduled for various times on Wednesday, July 8. Attendees will be among the first to hear the album, and may be able to take home swag including safety manuals and “Frozen Charlotte” stamp sheets. Fans can enter a contest to win a signed copy of the album, and some stores will have “Frozen Charlotte” available for purchase that day.

There is no cost to attend any of the listening parties.

Several songs from “Frozen Charlotte” have already been released: “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs” premiered earlier this year and “Dollar Bill” debuted last month. Early review of the album are positive; Consequence says, “These days he knows he doesn’t need the origin stories or color-coordinated outfits to hold our attention; he’s in ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ five-timer club, for crying out loud. He sounds unruffled; in his lane; chilling.” Rolling Stone Philippines notes, “the album is a ferocious display of White’s punk, blues and good old rock ‘n’ roll influences pushed further than ever.”

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“Frozen Charlotte” will be released on July 10. Third Man Records

Of course, nothing beats the real thing, so don’t forget that Jack White is coming to the Valley later this year. He’ll perform on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Arizona Financial Theatre in Downtown Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now and start at $81.50.

The local record stores hosting “Frozen Charlotte” listening parties are: