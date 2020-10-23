Record Store Day Returns This Weekend — Here's What You Need to Know

Record Store Day started in 2007 as a way to highlight and support independent record shops. This year, the tradition shifted a bit to include three days spread out across two months, as a way to help record stores facing the impacts of COVID-19.

The final Record Store Day of 2020 happens this Saturday, October 24. Several metro Phoenix record stores are participating, with various combinations of in-person, phone, and online sales.

Take a mask along if you’re visiting stores holding in-person events, and be a good sport about following social distance guidelines while you’re there.

Record Store Day hours and offerings vary by store, so it’s worth doing a little homework before you head out. Here’s a look at several participating venues to help you get started.

EXPAND Guitarist Michael Bruce does a meet-and-greet at Asylum Records. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Asylum Records 2990 North Alma School Road, #5, Chandler

Record Store Day Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Asylum Records will have three guests doing socially distant autographs and photos during select hours (there’s a fee for each, but the store hasn’t posted them). Musicians Michael Bruce and David Ellefson will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wrestler Greg “The Hammer” Valentine will be there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A look inside Grace Records in Gilbert. Grace Records' Facebook

Grace Records 2200 East Williams Field Road, #112, Gilbert

Record Store Day Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grace Records will be letting a small number of people into the store at one time, and there’s a one copy per shopper limit on every Record Store Day title. Every item (other than Record Store Day titles) will be 10 percent off.

Stinkweeds Records during pre-pandemic days. Michelle Sasonov

Stinkweeds 12 West Camelback Road

Record Store Day Hours: Phones open 7 a.m.

Don’t show up at the shop, because Stinkweeds is doing Record Store Day by phone and online. For the first two hours, they’ll be taking phone orders, so have your list ready when you call. Phone orders will be ready after 1 p.m. that day. Local online orders start at 10 a.m. If you do an online order, you’ll get an email with pickup details. You can only order one copy of any given Record Store Day item, and the first 25 callers on Saturday will get a free goodie bag.

EXPAND Digging through the 45s at The "In" Groove. Jacob Tyler Dunn

The ‘In’ Groove 3420 East Thomas Road, Suite B

Record Store Day Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The ‘In’ Groove will do in-person Record Store Day sales for the first two hours, then add online shopping at 10 a.m. The shop is doing free shipping on orders over $49 during Record Store Day.

EXPAND It's hard to miss Tracks in Wax. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tracks in Wax 4741 North Central Avenue

Record Store Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can shop in person for Record Store Day offerings at Tracks in Wax. The store will have a selection of the exclusive Record Store Day releases.

EXPAND Uncle Aldo's Attic in east Mesa is a quirky kind of place. Uncle Aldo's Facebook

Uncle Aldo’s Attic 6016 East McKellips Road, Mesa

Record Store Day Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Uncle Aldo’s Attic is doing 10 percent off all music-related items, other than Record Store Day titles, in the store. There’s a limit of three Record Store Day releases per person.

EXPAND The vinyl selection at the Zia Records at Camelback Road and 19th Avenue. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Zia Records Multiple Valley Locations

Record Store Day Hours: Opens 7 a.m.

Zia Records will give in-person shoppers a list of its available Record Store Day titles as they enter the store. The first 15 customers in line will get to spend 15 minutes in the store. After that, people will be admitted in small groups. Online and curbside orders open at 10 a.m. The limit for every Record Store Day title is one copy per customer.