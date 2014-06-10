7 charities that show headbangers have big hearts

So, I know that everyone thinks that the heavy metal lifestyle revolves around sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll, but really, that mentality is pretty cliché. Overstated. Presumptuous.

Then again, I've clearly never been a rock star, but the majority of the ones I interview are more obsessed with their musical proficiency, the current state of the industry and how heavy metal can make the world a better place. Nowadays, it's commonplace to hear about huge charitable music festivals, nonprofits started by people like Bono and Madonna and musicians supporting a cause close to their hearts.

And by the way, it might surprise your grandmother (mine doesn't believe me), but metal-heads are not exempt from charitable giving. It's not as bad as it used to be, but I'm so sick and tired of heavy metal being stereotyped as a collection of people who have no regard for society or the problems in it. Hell — half the music is actually about that. Listen up, people!

So, I decided to list seven charities founded and established by a heavy metal band or musician that stand for a range of causes, from Alice Cooper's efforts to redeem failing music programs at children's schools, to cancer research in the name of Dio, to Slash's affinity for animal conservation.

Whatever the case, here's to heavy metal's big-ass heart making the world a little bit better of a place.



click to enlarge Ronnie James Dio (1942-2010), U.S. heavy metal singer-songwriter, throwing his head back while holding a microphone, during a live concert performance with his band, 'Dio', circa 1987. Mike Cameron/Redferns/Getty Images

The loss of Ronnie James Dio, who died in 2010 from stomach cancer, was a huge hit to the world of heavy metal. This fund was co-founded by his widow, Wendy Dio (one of my personal favorites in heavy metal). In addition to funding research, the organization's mission is also to educate the public about prevention, early detection and the treatment of different forms of cancer.



The history of how this foundation came about is just as kick-ass as the three charities it supports. Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and a group of people completed cycling trips around the world as part of a group called the Truants to raise money for children's charities. Smallwood convinced Metal Hammer Editor-In-Chief Alexander Milas to join in on the Morocco ride. Over recovery beers, the two decided that The Heavy Metal Truants would be the perfect offshoot of the Truants. The three children's charities are Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, and Childline/NSPCC. If you're into cycling, supporting those in need and appreciating some heavy metal headbanging, you can even join in on one of the trips.

If you're not familiar with the Godfather of Shock Rock's involvement in philanthropy, then I'm guessing you've been living under a rock for the past decade. And not a Solid Rock either, like the one that Cooper puts forth. This foundation has been thriving and growing in the Phoenix area, attracting kids from all over who want to nurture their creative skills in free after-school programs, whether it's music, dance, arts, or sports; there are even aspects of the industry, such as sound and lighting. Along with his friend Chuck Savale, Cooper founded a foundation to help keep kids on the right track and to compensate for the loss or neglect of art programs in schools. The organization offers several ways to donate and get involved.

From Syd Barrett's mirrored Esquire to prolific shredder John 5's J5 Signature Telecaster, which he helped co-design, Fender has always had a solid spot in heavy metal. Think about it: Keith Richards, Pete Townshend, Jim Root — the list goes on. Sigh. Those beautiful Telecasters. So, it's completely natural that Fender believes that it's of the utmost importance to keep music education alive and well in schools and communities. The foundation was established in 2005 and has reached nearly 200,000 people through instrument and education program grants. For Fender, it's all about making the gift of music available to everyone.



click to enlarge James Hetfield of Metallica rages on the mic on Sept. 1 at State Farm Stadium. Jim Louvau

Monsters of rock, Metallica, have created an organization dedicated to creating sustainable communities through support in different ways. Workforce education, hunger and local services are at the forefront of its giving mission. The band initiated this endeavor with their management team in 2017, and their biennial Helping Hands Concert and Auction typically raises millions of dollars. The 2024 iteration broke records, pulling in over $3.5 million, nearly tripling proceeds from its 2018 event.

When Sharon Osbourne defeated colon cancer, the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program at Cedar Sinai was born. It focuses on educating the public about the disease, funding research, assisting those who have been diagnosed, and providing support groups for at-home childcare. I can't imagine finding a stronger network for defeating cancer than in the determination of an Osbourne. Due to reality TV, we have watched the Osbourne family live through a multitude of ups and downs. Ozzy's death in 2025 has affected fans of the musician and the family in many ways.

This organization is "fueled by the unstoppable energy of the metal community" and provides grants to causes that aim to improve mental health and amplify the voices of underrepresented individuals. It was formed by two rock and metal fans, Katy and Chris Baker, who wanted to harness the power of the music they collectively love to make positive changes in the world.

