Stevie Nicks Is Playing a Phoenix Concert This Fall

We get concert announcements every day here at, but rarely one that gets us this hyped up.Stevie Nicks, Phoenix native, Fleetwood Mac legend, and newly designated comic book heroine , announced this morning the second leg of her 2022 tour, and Phoenix is on the list.She'll take the stage at Ak-Chin Pavilion in west Phoenix on Thursday, October 6. Vanessa Carlton will be the opening act.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, on the Live Nation website The full slate of new dates is:Fri Sep 2 - Sun Sep 4 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen SnowmassThu Sep 8 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia FestivalSat Sep 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia FestivalTue Sep 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music TheatreSat Sep 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now FestivalMon Sep 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity CenterThu Sep 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings AmphitheatreSat Sep 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound FestivalSep Sep 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana FestivalMon Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood BowlSun Oct 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionWed Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank AmphitheatreSun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend AmphitheaterWed Oct 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne StadiumSat Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music PavilionTue Oct 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreFri Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre