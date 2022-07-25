Support Us

Stevie Nicks Is Playing a Phoenix Concert This Fall

July 25, 2022 7:41AM

Live Nation

We get concert announcements every day here at Phoenix New Times, but rarely one that gets us this hyped up.

Stevie Nicks, Phoenix native, Fleetwood Mac legend, and newly designated comic book heroine, announced this morning the second leg of her 2022 tour, and Phoenix is on the list.

She'll take the stage at Ak-Chin Pavilion in west Phoenix on Thursday, October 6. Vanessa Carlton will be the opening act.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, on the Live Nation website.

The full slate of new dates is:

Fri Sep 2 - Sun Sep 4 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass
Thu Sep 8 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
Sat Sep 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
Tue Sep 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Thu Sep 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival
Sep Sep 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
Mon Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Thu Oct 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sun Oct 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wed Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Wed Oct 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium
Sat Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Oct 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

