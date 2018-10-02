35 Years in 52 Tracks: On The Flaming Lips' Greatest Hits, Volume 1

There comes a time in every band’s existence when they must submit to the inevitable and unleash a greatest hits album upon the world. These compilations are the one-stop shop, first and last resort of the lazy fan, an exercise in career cherry-picking. That time has come for Oklahoma’s favorite freakazoids, The Flaming Lips. Thirty-five years into their career, the Miley Cyrus-lovin’, hamster ball-spinnin’ Oklahoma psych-rockers have finally dropped a career-spanning compilation.

Clocking in at 52 tracks in length and titled Greatest Hits, Volume 1 (promising/threatening more of these in the future), this 2018 comp is a delightful mess. It features all the big songs you’d expect it to (“Do You Realize??,” “She Don’t Use Jelly,” “Race for the Prize”), omits a few stone-cold classics (No “Rainin’ Babies”?!) and covers every period of the band’s evolution from flyover state acid casualties to Brian Wilson acolytes to Burning Man Dad-Rockers.

Part of the problem of trying to sum up the Flaming Lips in one record is the vast, wide-ranging sprawl of their work. They’re a group that pride themselves on left turns and barreling full-steam into weird artistic cul-de-sacs. How many bands would follow up appearing on Beverly Hills, 90210 by hosting elaborate “parking lot concerts” and releasing a record that has to be played by four sound systems at the same time? How many bands of their stature, after finding a second commercial wind with the release of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, would say “fuck it” to all that newfound cultural/commercial capital and put out a handful of challenging, moody albums (Embyronic, The Terror, and Oczy Mlody) that found them circling back to their noisy, Butthole Surfers-esque origins? And how many respected indie rock veterans would become such unabashed (and thirsty) Miley Cyrus stans? Moreso than any other group today, The Flaming Lips have made aging (dis)gracefully an art form.