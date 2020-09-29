 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Concerts |

Tame Impala Have Announced Their New Phoenix Concert Date

Jennifer Goldberg | September 29, 2020 | 10:22am
Kevin Parker and the rest of Tame Impala will hit Glendale next summer.
Kevin Parker and the rest of Tame Impala will hit Glendale next summer.
Neil Krug
We were so excited last December when Australia’s premium purveyors of studio-perfected psych-rock, Tame Impala, announced they'd be performing at Gila River Arena in Glendale on July 28, 2020.

Then, COVID-19 hit, and the show was swept away in the pandemic tsunami (along with pretty much everything else we were looking forward to this year).

But today, the band announced their rescheduled dates for 2021, and citizens of metro Phoenix has something to put on their calendars again.

Tame Impala will come to Glendale's Gila River Arena just a year later than expected, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. All tickets for the original show will be honored at the rescheduled date. If you are unable to attend, you can begin the refund process at your point of purchase.

See the rest of the concert dates below:

July 22 - Foro Sol Stadium - Mexico City, MEXICO
July 28 - Gila River Arena - Phoenix, AZ
July 30 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO
Aug 02 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
Aug 04 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, CANADA
Aug 06 - The Gorge - George WA
Aug 08 - Outside Lands Festival - San Francisco, CA
Aug 12 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
Aug 13 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
Aug 14 - Frank Erwin Center - Austin,TX
Sept 15 - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
Sept 17 - Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV
Oct 04 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CANADA
Oct 05 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
Oct 07 - United Center - Chicago, IL
Oct 08 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
Oct 10 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN
Oct 13 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
Oct 15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
Oct 17 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL
Oct 18 - American Airlines Arena- Miami, FL

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

