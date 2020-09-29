Tame Impala Have Announced Their New Phoenix Concert Date

Kevin Parker and the rest of Tame Impala will hit Glendale next summer.

We were so excited last December when Australia’s premium purveyors of studio-perfected psych-rock, Tame Impala, announced they'd be performing at Gila River Arena in Glendale on July 28, 2020.

Then, COVID-19 hit, and the show was swept away in the pandemic tsunami (along with pretty much everything else we were looking forward to this year).

But today, the band announced their rescheduled dates for 2021, and citizens of metro Phoenix has something to put on their calendars again.

Tame Impala will come to Glendale's Gila River Arena just a year later than expected, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. All tickets for the original show will be honored at the rescheduled date. If you are unable to attend, you can begin the refund process at your point of purchase.

See the rest of the concert dates below:

July 22 - Foro Sol Stadium - Mexico City, MEXICO

July 28 - Gila River Arena - Phoenix, AZ

July 30 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

Aug 02 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

Aug 04 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, CANADA

Aug 06 - The Gorge - George WA

Aug 08 - Outside Lands Festival - San Francisco, CA

Aug 12 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

Aug 13 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

Aug 14 - Frank Erwin Center - Austin,TX

Sept 15 - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Sept 17 - Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV

Oct 04 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CANADA

Oct 05 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

Oct 07 - United Center - Chicago, IL

Oct 08 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

Oct 10 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

Oct 13 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

Oct 15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

Oct 17 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

Oct 18 - American Airlines Arena- Miami, FL