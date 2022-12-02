Tegan and Sara Have Dropped Out of Zona Music Festival

Bad news on the eve of the highly anticipated Zona Music Festival: Tegan and Sara have been obligated to cancel their headlining set scheduled for Saturday, December 3.
And you can probably guess why, as it's the reason so many shows have been canceled over the past two-plus years.
The Canadian indie pop duo broke the news on their social media accounts last night:
"Hi Everyone, Unfortunately, Sara has been bitten by the COVID bug. She went down yesterday," Tegan Quin posted about her twin sister. "She's in bed and doing okay, but sadly we have to cancel our set at the Zona Music Festival in Phoenix this weekend. Sara is in no condition to travel or play a show, obviously. Our sincerest apologies and gratitude for your understanding. We are so bummed to be missing Zona. The festival is going to be amazing. Hoping to see you all in the New Year. Take Care."
The news is a bummer, but the festival will carry on this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street. Tickets are still available for the inaugural event; visit the festival's website for tickets, and read all about the story of its creation and get a guide to attending from Phoenix New Times' previous coverage.